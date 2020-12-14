VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”), along with partner Resolution Mineral Inc. (ASX: RML “Resolution”), has completed field exploration activities for the year at the 64North project. The project targets large-scale gold deposits in the Goodpaster District. The claims comprising the property are adjacent to the Pogo Mine, a multi-million ounce gold mine operated by Northern Star Resources.
Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented, “We are pleased to have been able to execute this exploration program despite the additional risk and challenge posed by COVID. A strong initial drill test of the West Pogo prospects was completed, and new drill targets were defined at other prospects on this district-scale gold project. We look forward to pending assay results and developing exploration plans for 2021.”
Highlights for 2020 include:
Corporate Matters:
West Pogo Block:
Figure 1. Millrock / Resolution claims shown in blue.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0682c17-2d29-42be-a8c9-52c3dd1365da
Figure 2. Aurora, Echo, Reflection and AT Prospects - West Pogo Block, 64North Project Alaska.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a39de3-af1a-49aa-b655-14d9abcd6b77
East Pogo Block:
Eagle Block:
North Pogo Block:
Divide Block:
Exploration at 64North is being done in a collaborative manner between technical teams from Millrock and earn-in funding partner Resolution. Resolution can earn up to a 60% interest in the 64North Gold Project through exploration expenditures of US$20 million, payment of US$200,000 cash, and issuance of 38 million Resolution shares. The minimum commitment for 2020 was US$5.0 million which Resolution has met.
Upon issuance of 10 million Resolution shares and payment of US$50,000 Resolution will vest with an initial 30% ownership in the project. Other details of the agreement between Millrock and Resolution are documented in Millrock’s announcement made on December 16, 2019.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.
About Millrock Resources Inc.
Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada and Sonora State, Mexico and is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc. and has a shareholding in Resolution Minerals Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet and, Altius as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, and PolarX.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Gregory Beischer”
Gregory Beischer, President & CEO
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including without limitation the intention to mount further exploration in 2021 and the completion of the initial earn-in stage by Resolution. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements.
Millrock Resources Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
