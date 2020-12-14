In 2021 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event

11 February 2021

2020 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report

7 April 2021

Audited Annual Report 2020

6 May 2021

2021 3 months unaudited interim report

5 August 2021

2021 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report

4 November 2021

2021 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report





The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2020 financial year will take place in the second quarter of 2021. Exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee