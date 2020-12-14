Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen

Vaisala Corporation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Muurinen, Kaarina

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20201214084125_2

Transaction date: 2020-12-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,434 Unit price: 37.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,434 Volume weighted average price: 37.3 EUR





More information

Katriina Vainio, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 40 079 0212

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



