Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile C-Arms Market is predicted to be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The primary factors fueling the growth of the market are the increasing pool of geriatric population, the growing emergence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in imaging capabilities and maneuverability, as well as growing demand in emerging economies.

Over the recent past, imaging systems have become an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Healthcare professionals across fields like vascular surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, surgery, and cardiology, utilize C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices are equipped with technology that offers good quality images in real-time, which allows physicians to track progress at a specific point during the operation and make required corrections. Hence, patients recover faster due to enhanced workflow. C-arms are presently being utilized in various areas of medicine, and their applications are expected to increase over time. This is likely to affect the growth of the market positively.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In September 2019, Xograph launched a mini C-arm from Orthoscan at the British Orthopaedic Association Congress. The technology is focused to meticulously improve intraoperative extremity in the field of image guidance.

C-arms are presently being utilized in various areas of medicine, which has also widened the areas of applications over time. The aforesaid factors, along with the growing demand for healthcare infrastructure, particularly across developing economies, are propelling the market growth.

The focus on portable c-arms has increased over the years, has increased the opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. The increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms have increased maneuverability and efficiency to the peak. The mini c-arm category, which is available presently, often varies considerably in size and affordability depending upon the functionality needed for different procedures.

North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is mainly because of strict regulations imposed by healthcare regulatory authorities across countries like the U.S., all the C-arms have been replaced as per the replacement schedule, which ensures rising sales figures throughout the regional market.

Key participants include Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, Gemss Co. Ltd., ARI Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and OrthoScan, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has bifurcated the Global Mobile C-Arms Market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



