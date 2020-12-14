NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

Paris, 14 December 2020,

As part of the transaction reinforcing its financial structure announced on 9 December 2020, Casino Group today launches (i) a new senior unsecured bond maturing January 2026 (targeted amount of €300 million) and (ii) a tender offer on senior unsecured bonds maturing between 2021 and 2025 (maximum amount of €1.2 billion).

The new bonds include the same restrictions on dividends as those of the November 2019 financing. Therefore, dividend payments will be restricted1 unless the Group’s covenant ratio is below 3.5x post-payment of any dividend2.

The tender offer, for a maximum of €1.2 billion, will target the Group’s senior unsecured bonds maturing 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. It will be financed with:

€735 million from the proceeds of the Leader Price disposal (€648 million) and the cash available in the segregated account dedicated to debt repayment (€87 million);

the tap of the Term Loan B announced on 9 December (targeted amount of €200 million) and the issuance of the new senior unsecured 2026 bond (targeted amount of €300 million).

During the tender offer, Casino Group will accept any and all bonds maturing in 2021 and 2023 that are tendered, and all or part of those maturing in 2022, 2024 and 2025 that are tendered. The cash raised and potentially not used during the tender offer will be credited to the segregated account dedicated to repayment of debt in the future.

1 Beyond an envelope which will allow the payment of an ordinary dividend. This envelope will be calculated as 50% of the cumulated underlying net profit (Group share), including the contribution of discontinued operations, over the period at the French perimeter, with a floor of €100m distributable every year starting in 2021, plus an envelope of €100m that will be available in one or several installments over the life of the instruments ( Cf. 22 October 2019 press release ).

2 Loans and borrowings over EBITDA ratio on France (including e-commerce) perimeter, as defined in 2019 financing documentation. As of 30 September 2020, this ratio was 6.46x, and 5.41 pro-forma the targeted 31 December 2020 gross debt.





