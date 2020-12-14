COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2020 – 14 DECEMBER 2020

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement91.301665,3460.745.902,48
7 December 20206.943656,594.558.680,07
8 December 20207.000661,224.628.509,20
9 December 20206.991666,084.656.531,72
10 December 20207.960671,145.342.291,12
11 December 20205.116663,503.394.447,07
Accumulated under the program125.311664,9683.326.361,66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 607,806 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

 

 

 

Attachments