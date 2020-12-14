COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2020 – 14 DECEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|91.301
|665,34
|60.745.902,48
|7 December 2020
|6.943
|656,59
|4.558.680,07
|8 December 2020
|7.000
|661,22
|4.628.509,20
|9 December 2020
|6.991
|666,08
|4.656.531,72
|10 December 2020
|7.960
|671,14
|5.342.291,12
|11 December 2020
|5.116
|663,50
|3.394.447,07
|Accumulated under the program
|125.311
|664,96
|83.326.361,66
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 607,806 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
