The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 and 9 December 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 94.87 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 64 1,882 Rolf Jarle Brøske 64 10,205 Tomm Bøyesen 64 6,244 Kjell Fordal 64 246,304 Vegard Helland 64 35,194 Kjersti Hønstad 64 4,906 Jan-Frode Janson 64 40,281 Unni Larsen 64 1,231 Inge Lindseth 64 8,905 Oddny Lysberg 64 1,842 Nelly Maske 64 21,135 Ola Neråsen 64 42,756 Arne Nypan 64 26,690 Margrethe L. Resellmo 17 504 Berit Rustad 64 3,967 Camilla Stang 17 504 Christina Straub 17 758 Hans Tronstad 64 1,887

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 December 2020



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act