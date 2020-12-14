The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 and 9 December 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 94.87 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik641,882
Rolf Jarle Brøske6410,205
Tomm Bøyesen646,244
Kjell Fordal64246,304
Vegard Helland6435,194
Kjersti Hønstad644,906
Jan-Frode Janson6440,281
Unni Larsen641,231
Inge Lindseth648,905
Oddny Lysberg641,842
Nelly Maske6421,135
Ola Neråsen6442,756
Arne Nypan6426,690
Margrethe L. Resellmo17504
Berit Rustad643,967
Camilla Stang17504
Christina Straub17758
Hans Tronstad641,887

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 December 2020
                                                                                                    
