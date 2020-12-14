SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of energy storage technology and materials, today announced that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, NewHydrogen, Inc., to develop an electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen. This program will run parallel and complementary to the Company’s existing lithium-ion technology development targeting the high-growth battery electric vehicle (“BEV”) sector. (See www.NewHydrogen.com)



Some believe that fuel cell electric vehicles (“FCEV”), powered by green hydrogen, or hydrogen produced via renewable means vs. natural gas or other fossil fuels, will represent a major market opportunity in the future of electric mobility. In a 2020 research report, Goldman Sachs estimates that green hydrogen will be a “once in a lifetime” market opportunity worth more than $12 trillion.

Pound for pound, hydrogen contains 3 times as much energy as natural gas or gasoline, and 200 times as much energy as lithium-ion batteries. It is the most abundant and prevalent clean energy in the universe, but as hydrogen does not exist in its pure form, it must be extracted. As of 2020, nearly 95% of hydrogen in the world is made by steam reforming of natural gas (“grey hydrogen”) or coal gasification (“brown hydrogen”). Both sources of hydrogen are basically different forms of dirty, carbon heavy, and non-renewable fossil fuels.

This does nothing to help fight climate change or lead to renewable energy and a sustainable planet. A better and more viable option for the planet is to make green hydrogen from renewable resources such as solar, wind and water. Today, electrolyzer technology is the only commercially available solution for doing so.

Electrolysis, the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in an electrolyzer, has been scientifically proven for more than 200 years. It is a promising and scalable option to produce “green hydrogen” using renewable electricity generated from wind and solar. Unfortunately, high efficiency electrolyzers are expensive and rely on rare earth materials such as platinum and iridium – literally stardust found only in asteroids. These materials account for nearly 50% of the cost of electrolyzers.

“NewHydrogen will focus on developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “While we embark on this new program in the high growth category of green hydrogen production, we remain committed to our existing battery technology development program with the focus of commercializing a silicon anode capable of improving the efficiency and lowering the cost of battery electric vehicle design and production.”

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing breakthrough technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The need for such breakthroughs is critical to meet the expected demand of the rapidly growing global electric vehicle battery market, which is forecast to exceed $90 billion by 2025. A lithium-ion battery contains two major parts, a lithium-filled cathode and a lithium-receiving anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides of the battery. BioSolar is developing innovative technologies that will enable the use of inexpensive silicon as the anode material to create next generation high energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first bio-based backsheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at https://www.biosolar.com.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSolar, Inc., is focused on developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. However, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted. For centuries, scientists have known how to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a simple and elegant device called an electrolyzer. Unfortunately, electrolyzers are expensive and rely on rare earth materials such as platinum and iridium – literally stardust found only in asteroids. These materials account for nearly 50% of the cost of electrolyzers. NewHydrogen is developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials to help usher in a green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sacks estimated to be worth $12 trillion by 2050.

To learn more about NewHydrogen, please visit our website at https://www.NewHydrogen.com.

