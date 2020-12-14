Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global factoring market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global factoring market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Factoring, or debtor financing, refers to the process of purchasing a debt or invoice from an organization at discounted prices to allow profits to the buyer upon settlement. It is an asset-based financial arrangement between a financial institution, or a factor, and the client, which states the terms and conditions of exchanging trade debts.



Recourse, non-recourse, disclosed, discourse, domestic, export advance and maturity factoring are some of the commonly adopted forms of the process. They relieve the first party off the debts and provides them with the essential working capital to continue trading, while the buyer, or factor, capitalizes on the profits when the debt is paid.



Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for alternative sources of financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is providing a thrust to the market growth. Factoring enables the business to obtain working capital loans and mitigate credit risks. In line with this, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of supply chain financing, such as factoring, is also contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, the advent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency in factoring services is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advanced solutions automate each invoice with unique identification for fast funding, complete transactional security and smart contract facilities.



Other factors, including the increasing utilization of digital platforms in trade financing, along with the rising cross-border trade activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global factoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global factoring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global factoring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Factoring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 International

6.2 Domestic



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.2 Large Enterprises



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Transportation

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Construction

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Advanon AG (CreditGate24 (Schweiz) AG)

Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)

Bluevine Capital Inc.

BNP Paribas S.A.

Deutsche Leasing AG (Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG)

Eurobank Ergasias SA

HSBC Holdings Plc

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Societe Generale S.A.

The Southern Banc Company Inc.

