Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center colocation market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global data center colocation market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Data center colocation refers to a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth and other computing resources within an existing data center. These data centers are equipped with in-built networking components, power backup facilities, information protocol (IP) system and cooling units and are usually available in retail and wholesale setups.



In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, colocation data centers are more cost-effective, highly reliable, easily scalable, can be located near the users and require minimal technical staff. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology (IT), manufacturing, energy, government and retail.



Rapid digitization across industries, along with the increasing utilization of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Data center colocation facilities are located away from the user premises and can be controlled remotely in case of disasters to secure the data.



Furthermore, widespread adoption of reliable, scalable and secure infrastructure for efficient data recovery and business continuity requirements, is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the increasing number of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in the developing economies, there is a substantial rise in the deployment of modular data centers to keep up with the rising network complexities.



Other factors, including the growing demand for data storage facilities from the e-commerce industry, along with significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center colocation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center colocation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center colocation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Colocation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Retail Colocation

6.2 Wholesale Colocation



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.2 Large Enterprises



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 BFSI

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.4 Energy

8.6 Government

8.7 Retail

8.8 Education

8.9 Entertainment and Media

8.10 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

AT&T Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Limitedand Coresite Realty Corporation

Cyrusone Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch Limited

Internap Corporation

KDDI Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph

Telephone Corporation)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zglrbx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900