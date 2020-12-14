Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobility as a Service Market is forecast to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The primary driving factor for the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is the convergence and the growth of the telecom sector and the transportation industry. The market for intelligent mobility has witnessed significant growth as transport authorities, governments, customers, and businesses have started understanding the ample potential for unlocking various opportunities. There has been a surge in the awareness for the adoption of a user-centric approach to look at the mobility opportunities provided to customers as a part of a wider, integrated system.
Rising concerns for the environment, coupled with measures to impose a restriction on individual car usage in towns and cities, have aided in strengthening public transport. There are several benefits, such as lesser commute travel and easy payment options and reward systems, which can help in encouraging people to shift to MaaS.
Additionally, the development of smart city applications, the introduction of 5G into industrial IoT, and connected powering cars are expected to see an upward trend. The effectiveness of MaaS would require efficient network connectivity, widespread usage of smartphones on 3G/4G/5G networks, real-time updates of travel options, and integration of cashless payment systems.
Key Highlights From The Report
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:
