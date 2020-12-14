Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR

The PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.

The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Altergy Systems
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc.
  • FKK Corporation
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc.
  • Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation
  • Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells
  • Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV
  • Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
  • Oorja Corporation
  • Plug Power Inc.
  • Protonex Technology Corporation
  • RELiON Battery, LLC
  • SerEnergy A/S
  • Shanghai EverPower Technologies., Ltd.
  • Toho Gas Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 49

