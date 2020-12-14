New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242242/?utm_source=GNW

72 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the incentives and discounts for long-term customers, increase in capital spending, and miniaturization of components. In addition, incentives and discounts for long-term customers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Foundries

• Memory manufacturers

• IDM



By Application

• 300 mm

• 200 mm

• 150 mm



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of NEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of ULSI and transition toward 3d structures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market sizing

• Semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market forecast

• Semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market industry analysis





