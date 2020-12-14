Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 - by Entity, by Type of Trading Activity, by Exchange, by Type of Commodities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis on the financial brokerage market.
The report covers various aspects including introduction, issues and challenges, trends and developments, investor profile, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations.
The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Business Model of US Financial Brokerage Industry
4. Comparative Analysis of USA Financial Brokerage Market with Global Financial Brokerage Market
4.1. Historical Overview
4.2. Present Scenario
5. Investor Education in USA Financial Brokerage Market
5.1. Educational programs for stockbrokers
5.2. Educational programs for investors
6. USA Financial Brokerage Market Size, 2013-2018
6.1. By Revenue from Brokerage, 2013-2018
6.2. By Overall Transaction Volume, 2013-2018
7. USA Financial Brokerage Market Segmentation
7.1. By equity, commodities and currencies on the basis of transaction volume, 2013-2018
7.2. By equity market, 2013-2018
7.3. By F&O market, 2013-2018
7.4. By exchanges, 2013-2018
7.5. By commodity market, 2013-2018
7.6. By agricultural commodities, 2013-2017
7.7. By non agricultural commodities (precious metals, non precious metal and energy products), 2013-2017
7.8. By Revenues from Dealership and Brokers, 2013-2018
8. Investor Profile
8.1. Investor Survey, 2015
8.2. Investing Behavior towards Non Retirement Investments, 2016
9. Trends & Developments in the USA Financial Brokerage Market
10. Issues and Challenges in the USA Financial Brokerage Market
11. SWOT Analysis of US Financial Brokerage Market
12. Government Regulations and Initiatives in USA Financial Brokerage Market
12.1. Role of FINRA
12.1.1. FINRA Registered Firms & Brokers
12.2. Tax Considerations for Market Players in the Sector
12.3. Process & Requirements to open a Brokerage & Trading account in USA
12.4. Process & Requirements to Start Broking Firm In USA
12.4.1. Definition of a Broker and a Dealer
12.4.2. Broker-Dealer Registration Process
12.4.3. Time Line for Getting Registered
13. Competition Scenario & Major Players in USA Brokerage Market, 2018
13.1. State wise distribution of firms and its branches
13.2. Market share of top financial brokerage firms, 2018
13.3. Marketing Methods Adopted By FINRA Registered Firms, 2017
13.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Financial Brokerage Market
13.4.1. BGC Partners
13.4.2. Charles Schwab
13.4.3. E-Trade Financial Corporation
13.4.4. Interactive Brokers Group
13.4.5. Td Ameritrade
13.4.6. Jones Financial
13.4.7. LPL Financial
13.4.8. Raymond James Financial
13.4.9. Voya Financial
13.4.10. Virtu Financial
14. USA Brokerage Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E
14.1. Future Outlook and Projections - By Revenues, 2019-2023E
14.2 By Brokers and Dealers, 2018-2023E
14.3. Future Growth Drivers
15. Analyst recommendations
