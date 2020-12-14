Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Sensing Technology Market By Technology, By Platform, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Remote Sensing Technology Market size is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Remote sensors gather information by detecting the energy that is reflected from Earth. These sensors can be placed on satellites or mounted on aircraft. Remote sensors can be of two types namely active or passive. Passive sensors react to outer stimuli. They record natural energy that is reflected or discharged from the surface of Earth. The most widely recognized source of radiation detected by passive sensors is reflected sunlight. On the other hand, active sensors utilize inside stimulus to gather information about Earth. For instance, a laser-beam remote sensing framework projects a laser onto the surface of Earth and calculates the time period that is taken by the laser to reflect back to its sensor.



The increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) innovation in the agriculture segment is foreseen to drive market development over the forecast period. IoT in agriculture utilizes remote sensors, robots, drones, and PC imaging to screen crops and give information to farmers for efficient management of the farm. IoT-based remote sensing utilizes sensors set on farms and gathers information that is transmitted for the purpose of analysis. Farmers can screen the crops from a scientific dashboard and act accordingly on the basis of the experience.



The requirement for high initial investments in the assembling of various parts is obstructing the development of the Remote sensing technology market. The market players need to make elements and encode information content that fulfils the guidelines set by administrative organizations. This restricts the development opportunities for organizations in the market. In any case, expanding adoption in research and exploration applications is anticipated to drive the market in the coming seven years.



The market is chiefly driven by the expanding number of earth observation ventures by various space agencies. For example, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has thirteen satellites for the observation of earth to date and plans to introduce ten earth observation satellites during 2020-2021. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led various nations to force severe lockdown measures. This prompted an expansion in the adoption of Remote sensing technology to screen and check the spread of infections and record environmental changes.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Active and Passive. Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Aerial Systems and Satellite. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Military & Intelligence, Weather, Disaster Management, Agriculture & Living Resources, Infrastructure and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are the forerunners in the Remote Sensing Technology Market. Companies such as Planet Labs, Inc., UrtheCast Corporation, Hexagon AB, Thales Group S.A., and Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and Maxar Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.), General Dynamics Corporation, Hexagon AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Planet Labs, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), UrtheCast Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Thales Group S.A., and Northrop Grumman Corporation.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Remote Sensing Technology Market, by Technology

1.4.2 Global Remote Sensing Technology Market, by Platform

1.4.3 Global Remote Sensing Technology Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Remote Sensing Technology Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Oct - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Remote Sensing Technology Market by Technology

4.1 Global Active Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

4.2 Global Passive Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Remote Sensing Technology Market by Platform

5.1 Global Aerial Systems Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

5.2 Global Satellite Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Remote Sensing Technology Market by End User

6.1 Global Military & Intelligence Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

6.2 Global Weather Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

6.3 Global Disaster Management Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

6.4 Global Agriculture & Living Resources Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

6.5 Global Infrastructure Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

6.6 Global Others Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Remote Sensing Technology Market by Region

7.1 North America Remote Sensing Technology Market

7.2 Europe Remote Sensing Technology Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Remote Sensing Technology Market

7.4 Asia Pacific Remote Sensing Technology Market by Country

7.5 LAMEA Remote Sensing Technology Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 General Dynamics Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.1 Financial Analysis

8.2.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.3 Research & Development Expense

8.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Hexagon AB

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5 Planet Labs, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.)

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 UrtheCast Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Thales Group S.A.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research and Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9.6 SWOT Analysis

8.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research and Development Expense

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f19nn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900