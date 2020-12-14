New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PDC Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Industry Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483762/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on PDC drill bits in oil and gas industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of horizontal and multilateral wells and the growing consumption of oil and natural gas. In addition, increased use of horizontal and multilateral wells is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The PDC drill bits in oil and gas industry market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The PDC drill bits in oil and gas industry market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rising investments in the shale industry as one of the prime reasons driving the PDC drill bits in oil and gas industry market growth during the next few years.



