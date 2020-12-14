Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Mattress Market Outlook to 2023 - by Size, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Price, by Organized and Unorganized Segment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis on Mattress market in Australia. The report covers various aspects including introduction, pricing analysis, market overview and genesis, trade scenario, trends and developments, issues and challenges, decision making criteria, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Australia Mattress Market Overview and Size

Australia Mattress Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario in Australia Mattress Market

Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definition and Size

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Market Sizing Approach

Variables Dependent And Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion

3. Australia Mattress Market: Introduction



4. Value Chain Analysis in Australia Mattress Market

4.1. Major Entities Involved in Value Chain

4.2. Major Problems in Value Chain



5. Australia Mattress Market Size by Revenue, FY'2013-FY'2018



6. Australia Mattress Market Segmentation

6.1. By Size of Mattress, FY'2018

6.2. By Type of Mattress (Spring, Foam & Latex and Others), FY'2018

6.2.1. By Type of Spring Mattress (Pocket Spring and Inner Spring), FY' 2018

6.3. By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), FY'2018

6.3.1. By Price Segment in Organized market (Mass, Economy and Premium), FY'2018

6.4. By Domestic Manufacturing and Imports, FY'2018

6.5. By Distribution Channel (Retail including Online Sales and Direct), FY'2018



7. Trade Scenario in Australia Mattress Market

7.1. By Exports (FY'2013-FY'2017)

7.2. By Imports (FY'2013-FY'2017)



8. End User Analysis for Buying Mattresses in Australia

8.1. Decision Making Parameters Residential Customers consider before purchasing Mattresses

8.2. Decision Making Parameters Non-Residential Customers consider before purchasing Mattresses

8.3. Pain Points faced by Customers from Buying Mattresses in Australia



9. Trends and Developments in Australia Mattress Market

9.1. Increasing Preference towards Customized Mattresses

9.2. Rise in online business

9.3. Flexible Return Policies

9.4. Increasing Demand for Orthopedic Mattress

9.5. Increasing Demand for Luxury Mattresses

9.6. Increasing Demand for Camping and caravan mattresses



10. Issues and Challenges in Australia Mattress Market

10.1. Licensing

10.2. Logistics requirement

10.3. After Sale Services

10.4. Offline vs Online stores



11. Porter Five Forces Analysis in Australia Mattress Market



12. Government Role and Regulations in Australia Mattress Market



13. Competitive Landscape of Australia Mattress Market

13.1. Competition Scenario and Parameters in Australia Mattress Market

13.2. Company Profiles (Including Company Overview, USP, Business Strategies, Revenues, Sales Volume, Production Plants, Type of Mattresses, Split by End Users, Best Selling Products, Distribution, Number of Employees and Key Partners)

13.2.1. Sealy

13.2.2. The comfort Group

13.2.3. Makin Mattresses

13.2.4. Vanrest Beds Direct

13.2.5. Sleepeezee

13.2.6. Others

13.2.7. Mattress Companies (Online)

i.) Koala

ii.) Ecosa

iii.) Onebed

iv.) Ergoflex

v.) Sleep Republic

vi.) Sleeping Duck

vii.) Sommuto

viii.) Greywing

14. Australia Mattress Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018 - FY'2023E



15. Australia Mattress Market Future Segmentation, FY'2023E

15.1. By Size of Mattress, FY'2023E

15.2. By Type of Mattress (Spring, Foam & Latex and Others), FY' 2023E

15.2.1. By Type of Spring Mattresses (Pocket Spring and Inner Spring), FY' 2023E



16. Analyst Recommendations - Success Factors

Disclaimer

Contact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cllxiq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900