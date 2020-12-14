Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pump Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Pump Market in India Report
The pump market in India by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021-2026.
The demand for pumps is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increased application of pumps in several end-user sectors. Pump manufacturers in India have focused solely on the agriculture and construction services sectors.
The increasing oil demand and expanded investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are likely to affect the pump market substantially. The domestic demand is also majorly met by local vendors, with the industry having robust capabilities to meet the demand. India's pump market is likely to witness the emergence of intelligent pump systems and micro disc pump technology in the next few years. Intelligent systems are expected to control and regulate the fluid's flow or pressure and adjust to process changes and have a fault-tolerant design. The market contributes significantly to the country's GDP as these devices play a major role in the agriculture and infrastructure sector.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pump market in India during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the pump market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-user type, geography. The centrifugal pump market in India is expected to be competitive, with several established vendors expanding their product portfolio. Centrifugal is best suited for non-air or vapor-containing liquids with low viscosity. Technology capabilities of centrifugal, particularly submersible pumps, are a key driver for increased demand from India's agricultural sector. The single-stage and submersible are major centrifugal devices used in India. Agriculture and infrastructure projects account for the major application.
Industrial pumps are witnessing a high demand from cement, steel, oil & gas, water & wastewater sectors. The increased oil and gas demand and high investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are projected to increase sales substantially. The industrial pump market in India is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2026. Water & wastewater, chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, food and beverage, and mining are the major end-users in India. Factors such as the increased focus on energy-efficient products in the water and wastewater industry, the development of generic pharmaceutical production, rapid urbanization, and the rise in massive housing schemes and expansion in infrastructural projects are likely to influence the growth of industrial pumps in India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Demand For Energy Efficient Pumps
8.2 Demand For Solar Pump
8.3 Increasing Export Of Centrifugal Pumps
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Infrastructure Expansion
9.2 Deteriorating Groundwater Level
9.3 Growing Agricultural Sector
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rising Raw Material Cost
10.2 Poor Electricity Supply
10.3 International Competition
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Centrifugal Pump
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Sectoral Demand
13.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.4 Single Stage
13.5 Submersible
13.6 Multi-Stage
13.7 Turbine
13.8 Other Centrifugal Pumps
14 Rotary Pump
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.3 Gear
14.4 Lobe
14.5 Peristaltic
14.6 Vane
14.7 Other Rotary Pumps
15 Reciprocating Pump
15.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.3 Piston
15.4 Diaphragm
16 End User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
17 Industrial Sector
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3 Water & Wastewater
17.4 Chemical
17.5 Power Generation
17.6 Pharmaceutical
17.7 Construction
17.8 Food & Beverage
17.9 Oil & Gas
17.10 Mining
17.11 Other Industries
18 Agricultural Sector
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Agricultural Sector Pump Market By Product
18.3 Borewell Pump
18.4 Openwell Pump
18.5 Other Agricultural Pumps
18.6 Agricultural Sector Pump Market By Distribution Channel
18.7 Agricultural Sector Pump Market By Speed
19 Commercial Sector
19.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.2 Commercial Sector Pump Market By Distribution Channel
20 Residential Sector
20.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.2 Residential Sector Pump Market By Distribution Channel
21 Geography
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Southern India
21.3 Northern India
21.4 Western India
21.5 Eastern India
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Crompton
23.2 FLOWSERVE
23.3 Jyoti Group
23.4 Kirloskar Brothers
23.5 KSB
23.6 Roto Pumps
23.7 Shakti Pumps
23.8 Wpil
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Aqua Group
24.2 Best Engineers Pumps
24.3 C.R.I
24.4 CNP Pumps
24.5 Deccan
24.6 Duke Plasto Technique
24.7 Ellen
24.8 Endura Pumps
24.9 Falcon Pumps
24.1 Grundfos
24.11 Jasco
24.12 Kishor Pumps
24.13 Lubi Pumps
24.14 Mahendra Pumps
24.15 Mak
24.16 Maxwell
24.17 Mbh Pumps
24.18 Oswal Pumps
24.19 Protecto Engineering
24.2 Sabar
24.21 Sam Turbo Industry
24.22 Swastik Engineers
24.23 Suguna
24.24 Texmo Industries
24.25 V-Guard
24.26 Waterman Industries
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Market By Geography
26.2 Product
26.3 Centrifugal Pump
26.4 Rotary Pump
26.5 Reciprocating Pump
26.6 End User
26.7 Industrial Sector
26.8 Agricultural Sector
26.9 Commercial Sector
26.10 Residential Sector
27 Appendix
