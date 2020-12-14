Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pump Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Pump Market in India Report



The pump market in India by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021-2026.



The demand for pumps is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increased application of pumps in several end-user sectors. Pump manufacturers in India have focused solely on the agriculture and construction services sectors.



The increasing oil demand and expanded investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are likely to affect the pump market substantially. The domestic demand is also majorly met by local vendors, with the industry having robust capabilities to meet the demand. India's pump market is likely to witness the emergence of intelligent pump systems and micro disc pump technology in the next few years. Intelligent systems are expected to control and regulate the fluid's flow or pressure and adjust to process changes and have a fault-tolerant design. The market contributes significantly to the country's GDP as these devices play a major role in the agriculture and infrastructure sector.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pump market in India during the forecast period:

Demand for Energy-efficient Pumps

Demand for Solar Pumps

Increased Export of Centrifugal Pumps

Growth in the Agricultural Sector

The study considers the present scenario of the pump market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-user type, geography. The centrifugal pump market in India is expected to be competitive, with several established vendors expanding their product portfolio. Centrifugal is best suited for non-air or vapor-containing liquids with low viscosity. Technology capabilities of centrifugal, particularly submersible pumps, are a key driver for increased demand from India's agricultural sector. The single-stage and submersible are major centrifugal devices used in India. Agriculture and infrastructure projects account for the major application.



Industrial pumps are witnessing a high demand from cement, steel, oil & gas, water & wastewater sectors. The increased oil and gas demand and high investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are projected to increase sales substantially. The industrial pump market in India is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2026. Water & wastewater, chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, food and beverage, and mining are the major end-users in India. Factors such as the increased focus on energy-efficient products in the water and wastewater industry, the development of generic pharmaceutical production, rapid urbanization, and the rise in massive housing schemes and expansion in infrastructural projects are likely to influence the growth of industrial pumps in India.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the future outlook and growth projections of the India pump market?

2. Why centrifugal pumps are likely to witness immense demand during the forecast period?

3. What are the key market challenges faced by key vendors?

4. Which industrial applications are likely to drive the global pumps industry outlook?

5. Which regions are witnessing significant demand for the agricultural pumps?

6. What Initiatives have been taken by government agencies to promote the Indian solar pump industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Demand For Energy Efficient Pumps

8.2 Demand For Solar Pump

8.3 Increasing Export Of Centrifugal Pumps



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Infrastructure Expansion

9.2 Deteriorating Groundwater Level

9.3 Growing Agricultural Sector



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rising Raw Material Cost

10.2 Poor Electricity Supply

10.3 International Competition



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Centrifugal Pump

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Sectoral Demand

13.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.4 Single Stage

13.5 Submersible

13.6 Multi-Stage

13.7 Turbine

13.8 Other Centrifugal Pumps



14 Rotary Pump

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.3 Gear

14.4 Lobe

14.5 Peristaltic

14.6 Vane

14.7 Other Rotary Pumps



15 Reciprocating Pump

15.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.3 Piston

15.4 Diaphragm



16 End User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview



17 Industrial Sector

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.3 Water & Wastewater

17.4 Chemical

17.5 Power Generation

17.6 Pharmaceutical

17.7 Construction

17.8 Food & Beverage

17.9 Oil & Gas

17.10 Mining

17.11 Other Industries



18 Agricultural Sector

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Agricultural Sector Pump Market By Product

18.3 Borewell Pump

18.4 Openwell Pump

18.5 Other Agricultural Pumps

18.6 Agricultural Sector Pump Market By Distribution Channel

18.7 Agricultural Sector Pump Market By Speed



19 Commercial Sector

19.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Commercial Sector Pump Market By Distribution Channel



20 Residential Sector

20.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.2 Residential Sector Pump Market By Distribution Channel



21 Geography

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Southern India

21.3 Northern India

21.4 Western India

21.5 Eastern India



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Crompton

23.2 FLOWSERVE

23.3 Jyoti Group

23.4 Kirloskar Brothers

23.5 KSB

23.6 Roto Pumps

23.7 Shakti Pumps

23.8 Wpil



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Aqua Group

24.2 Best Engineers Pumps

24.3 C.R.I

24.4 CNP Pumps

24.5 Deccan

24.6 Duke Plasto Technique

24.7 Ellen

24.8 Endura Pumps

24.9 Falcon Pumps

24.1 Grundfos

24.11 Jasco

24.12 Kishor Pumps

24.13 Lubi Pumps

24.14 Mahendra Pumps

24.15 Mak

24.16 Maxwell

24.17 Mbh Pumps

24.18 Oswal Pumps

24.19 Protecto Engineering

24.2 Sabar

24.21 Sam Turbo Industry

24.22 Swastik Engineers

24.23 Suguna

24.24 Texmo Industries

24.25 V-Guard

24.26 Waterman Industries



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Market By Geography

26.2 Product

26.3 Centrifugal Pump

26.4 Rotary Pump

26.5 Reciprocating Pump

26.6 End User

26.7 Industrial Sector

26.8 Agricultural Sector

26.9 Commercial Sector

26.10 Residential Sector



27 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er4qpe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900