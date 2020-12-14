Dallas, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Healthcare Wipes Market Size 2020, By Product Type (Dry, and Wet), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drugstores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, E-commerce, and Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global healthcare wipes market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global healthcare wipes market have been studied in detail.

The global healthcare wipes market was valued at USD 9,759.7 million in 2019. The growing health and hygiene concerns among individuals regarding sanitation, and cross-contamination issues are the factor responsible to drive the growth of the global healthcare wipes market. The availability of wide variety of healthcare wipes such as macerator friendly body wipes, bed baths wipes, pre-injection alcohol wipes, non-invasive medical device disinfectant wipes, and flushable skin cleansing wipes are expected to propel the growth of the global healthcare wipes market.

The key factor favoring market growth is the widespread use of healthcare wipes for various purposes, including cleaning health-related equipment, personal care sanitization, and skin cleansing. Prominent manufacturers are encouraged to innovate their product offerings by increasing the use of healthcare wipes in other fields of service, such as food preparation/ packaging environments, and in supermarkets to prevent harmful bacteria. In addition, healthcare wipes' beneficial properties, including infection prevention, make them suitable for use in a wide range of applications, including surfaces and tools that are easily contaminated, and for everyday use. However, strict government regulations and growing global concerns about the existence of chemicals in healthcare wipes that are not suitable for certain skin or body types are factors that are expected to hamper market growth to some degree in the near term.

The global healthcare wipes market has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, dry wipes dominated the market which can be attributed to growing demand for the dry wipes for various purposes in hospitals, medical facilities, and nursing homes. On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacies and drugstores segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the advancement of these retail formats worldwide has contributed significantly to the growth of the market.

North America dominated the global healthcare wipes market in 2020. This is attributed to various factors including rapid urbanization, and increasing number of hospitals in countries. Moreover, rising consumer awareness regarding the prevention of potentially dangerous microbes is fueling the growth of this market in this North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for healthcare wipes owing to factors such the presence high product sales in countries.

Key players operating in the global healthcare wipes market include Procter and Gamble, 3M, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Diamond Wipes International, Inc., The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procotech Limited, and Beiersdorf AG among others

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Healthcare Wipes Market by Product Type, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

5. Healthcare Wipes Market by Distribution Channel, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

6. Healthcare wipes Market by Region 2019-2028 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

