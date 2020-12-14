Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ureteral Stent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ureteral stent market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2021-2026.



The industry is growing significantly due to the growing prevalence of several ureteral obstruction disorders primarily associated with kidney stones, kidney transplantation, and tumors across the world.



The rising awareness of advanced treatment modalities for ureteral obstructions and the increasing availability of several effective urinary catheters and ureteral stent devices is a major factor contributing to the market growth. The ureteral stent market witnessed a decline in Q1 of 2020 on account of the coronavirus's eruption. Several affected countries postponed or delayed non-critical surgeries as most HCPs were deployed to tackle the pandemic. The ureteral stent procedures declined in Q1 & Q2 2020 as the number of surgical procedures estimated reduced in the short term, thereby delaying the new purchase of ureteral stent devices. Further, it is projected that the global market will witness YOY growth in the second half of the forecast period with the flattening of the COVID-19 curve and steady resumption of elective procedures.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the ureteral stent market during the forecast period:

Advances in Stent Design Technology

Emergence of Innovative Metallic Stents

High Demand for Ureteral Stents with anti-microbial Coating

The study considers the present scenario of the ureteral stent market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Ureteral Stent Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, application, material, geography. The double pigtail segment accounts for the largest share as most ureteric stent commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Double pigtails, which are also referred to as double J/double pigtail (J) stent, are widely used in endourologic procedures to treat obstruction, pain, and infections for urologic procedures. Hence, the rise in endourologic procedures is expected to augur well for the segment.



The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment's growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS). Therefore, a large patient pool and effective treatment of kidney stones are likely to aid in the segment's growth. Furthermore, key players focus on offering innovative ureteral stent materials for treating kidney stones, which are effective in treating the disease.



In 2020, the polymer segment accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate a ureteral stent. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity. The polyurethane material has higher frictional forces during the placement and smaller side holes due to low tensile strength.



The hospitals end-user segment accounted for a 50% share of the market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals are using a ureteral stent for treating kidney stones and other obstructions. The segment is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation devices. Most patients with a high risk of ureteral obstruction prefer visiting hospitals for diagnosis and treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities available in major private and public hospitals.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the ureteral stent market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors affecting the growth of the ureteral stent market share?

3. What is the growth of APAC ureteral stent market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the ureteral stent market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Ureteral Stents: An Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advancements In Stent Design

8.2 Emergence Of Innovative Metallic Stents

8.3 High Demand For Ureteral Stents With Antimicrobial Coating



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In Target Patient Pool Across The World

9.2 Use Of Advanced Image-Guided Techniques For Placing Ureteral Stents

9.3 Increasing Demand For Ureteral Stents Made Of Percuflex Material



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Risks & Complications Associated With Ureteral Stents

10.2 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

10.3 Threat Of Global Pandemic



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Covid-19 Impact On Global Ureteral Stents Market

11.3 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Double Pigtail Ureteral Stents

12.4 Multiloop Ureteral Stents

12.5 Single Pigtail Ureteral Stents



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Kidney Stones

13.4 Kidney Transplantation

13.5 Tumors

13.6 Others



14 Material

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Polymer Ureteral Stents

14.4 Metal Ureteral Stents



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.4 Urologic Clinics

15.5 Outpatient Surgical Centers



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 North America: Product Segmentation

17.4 North America: Application Segmentation

17.5 North America: Material Segmentation

17.6 North America: End-User Segmentation

17.7 Key Countries



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Europe: Product Segmentation

18.4 Europe: Application Segmentation

18.5 Europe: Material Segmentation

18.6 Europe: End-User Segmentation

18.7 Key Countries



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 APAC: Product Segmentation

19.4 APAC: Application Segmentation

19.5 APAC: Material Segmentation

19.6 APAC: End-User Segmentation

19.7 Key Countries



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Latin America: Product Segmentation

20.5 Latin America: Application Segmentation

20.6 Latin America: Material Segmentation

20.7 Latin America: End-User Segmentation

20.8 Key Countries



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Middle East & Africa: Product Segmentation

21.5 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation

21.6 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation

21.7 Middle East & Africa: End-User Segmentation

21.8 Key Countries



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Boston Scientific

23.2 BD

23.3 Cook Medical

23.4 B. Braun Melsungen

23.5 Coloplast



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Allium

24.2 Applied Medical Resources

24.3 Blue Neem Medical Devices

24.4 Dornier MedTech America

24.5 GoharshafaI

24.6 medadv

24.7 MED pro Medical

24.8 Merit Medical Systems

24.9 optimed

24.10 Pnn Medical

24.11 Olympus

24.12 Plasti-med

24.13 ProSurg

24.14 Q Urological

24.15 Rocamed

24.16 SURGIMEDIK

24.17 Taewoong Medical

24.18 Teleflex

24.19 UROMED

24.20 Urovision-Urotech

24.21 Well Lead Medical

24.22 Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Product

26.2 Application

26.3 Material

26.4 End-User

26.5 Geography



27 Appendix

27.1 Abbreviations

