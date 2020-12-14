Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the agrochemicals industry "Boost Biomes Raises $2 Million in Extended Series A Equity Round"



Agriculture biotech startup Boost Biomes and Japanese investment company Universal Materials Incubator recently announced the close of a $2 million extended Series A equity round. The new funding follows on from the first close of the round which was led by Yara International with participation from Viking Global Investors, Y Combinator and others. Boost Biomes has a proprietary microbiome technology platform which the company says gives it an advanced understanding of microbial interactions. Boost Biomes uses its technology to develop products addressing food and agriculture needs, such as improving produce safety, increasing crop yields and preventing post-harvest diseases.



To date, the company has raised more than $7 million in funding to support the development of advanced microbial products for use in food production and post harvest. Boost Biomes will use the additional funding to further develop its product pipeline and generate new products in areas like crop protection, crop nutrition, food safety and soil health.



