The diving suit market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2026.



The global market is witnessing a slew of innovations and technological developments. Over the years, the diving industry has observed advanced technology, aiming to increase safety and security.



Modern scuba kits are consistently evolving as new equipment and apparatus are emerging in the market. New technology is now making diving attractive to a wide range of people. The use of technology is not only limited to breathing equipment but also dive wear. Vendors have started manufacturing drysuits designed with revolutionary materials such as stockinette fabric coated with vulcanized rubber. These materials are not only lightweight but provide improved flexibility, safety, and warmth while deep-sea diving. Hence, increasing innovations in materials and applying new applications in suits are likely to drive the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the diving suit market during the forecast period:

Technological Development in Dive wear

Growth in Coastal Tourism

Establishment of Diving Centers

Adoption of Diving Kits in Water-based Activities

The study considers the present scenario of the diving suit market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Diving Suit Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, buyers, price, fabric, distribution, geography. Wet and semi-wet suits are largely used in free, scuba, skiing, boating, kayaking, treasure suit, cave diving, and other water sports-related activities. The demand for diving suits is expected to surge due to the increasing interest in water events and the growing number of centers. The rise in underwater explorations and expeditions to study marine life is propelling diving suit demand. The APAC semi-dry suit market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast. APAC is anticipated to emerge as a profitable region for semi-dry suits. Moreover, the growing number of wave parks and artificial waves is expected to provide significant industry growth opportunities.



In terms of material, the neoprene segment is likely to dominate the market as the material is the main component of wetsuit outfits worn by surfers, divers, and other water sport enthusiasts. North America contributed 42% revenue share of the neoprene fabric segment and is expected to observe an incremental growth of over $45 million during 2021-2026. Although the demand for double-backed neoprene is growing, singled-backed neoprene continues its usage for several specific purposes. Rubber suits are conventional and are suited for commercial diving. However, with consistent product innovation and changing consumer requirements, the market is likely to decline during the forecast period.



The institutional segment is expected to generate over $488 million by 2026 on account of the growth in centers and diving certification institutes. Institutional buying is also increasing as people across the world are exploring water sporting activities. Besides, the growing number of water adventure parks, including artificial waves, increasing diving facilities, and water-based activities at resorts, are the key drivers for the institutional segment's growth.



Low and moderately-priced diving suits constitute the major revenue segments in the global diving suit market. These outfits are used in recreational activities such as surfing, kayaking, canoeing, skiing, free scuba, and other water-based activities. Emerging countries with diving destinations such as French Polynesia, Malaysia, Cuba, Oman, Norway, and Tanzania are becoming the most potential markets. Oman is gaining popularity in the Middle East & Africa region. The moderately-priced segment is expected to reach a revenue of over $418 million by 2026. The increased tourist participation in water-based activities such as scuba, snorkeling, and other activities is likely to increase moderately-priced suits' demand. The high priced segment is witnessing popularity among divers as specialized suits offer added features such as sealing, stitching, and flexibility.



Water sports activities are becoming part of national and international games, surging global diving suit market growth. The rise in water-based activities such as water boating, water skiing, water surfing, scuba, free-diving, and other water surfaces and underwater activities increases the number of diving destinations. Increased activities by research centers and exploration institutes are likely to influence the growth of underwater diving outfits. As the explorer team has to go underwater to conduct physical studies and examine flora and fauna, the demand for specialized outfits is projected to grow.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the size of the global diving suit market in 2026?

2. Which government regulations are likely to challenge the growth of key market players?

3. What are the major challenges likely to affect the growth of the diving suit market?

4. What are key opportunities for prominent vendors to gain success and profitability?

5. Who are the leading manufacturers in the diving suit market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Inclusion Of Advanced Technology In Dive Gear

8.2 Growth Of Coastal Tourism

8.3 Rise In Deep-Sea Exploration And Increase In Naval Admissions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Establishment Of Diving Centers

9.2 Growing Interest In Watersports

9.3 High Adoption Of Diving Kits In Water-Based Activities



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Marine Disruption Due To Increased Water-Based Activities

10.2 Availability Of Suit Rental Services



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Wet Suits

12.4 Drysuits

12.5 Semi-Dry Suits



13 Fabric

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Neoprene

13.4 Hybrid & Others



14 End-Use

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Water Sports

14.4 Underwater Activities

14.5 Military & Rescue Operations



15 Buyers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Institutional

15.4 Individual



16 Price

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Low Priced Suits

16.4 Moderate Priced Suits

16.5 High Priced Suits



17 Distribution

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Offline

17.4 Online



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview



19 North America

19.1 Key Highlights

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Product

19.4 Fabric

19.5 Price

19.6 Buyer

19.7 End-Use

19.8 Distribution

19.9 Key Countries

19.10 US

19.11 Canada



20 Europe

20.1 Key Highlights

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Product

20.4 Fabric

20.5 Price

20.6 Buyer

20.7 End-Use

20.8 Distribution

20.9 Key Countries

20.10 UK

20.11 Germany

20.12 France

20.13 Italy

20.14 Nordic



21 APAC

21.1 Key Highlights

21.2 Market Overview

21.3 Product

21.4 Fabric

21.5 Price

21.6 Buyer

21.7 End-Use

21.8 Distribution

21.9 Key Countries

21.10 CHINA

21.11 Japan

21.12 Australia & New Zealand

21.13 India

21.14 South Korea



22 Latin America

22.1 Key Highlights

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Product

22.4 Fabric

22.5 Price

22.6 Buyer

22.7 End-Use

22.8 Distribution

22.9 Key Countries

22.10 Brazil

22.11 Mexico

22.12 Argentina



23 Middle East & Africa

23.1 Key Highlights

23.2 Market Overview

23.3 Product

23.4 Fabric

23.5 Price

23.6 Buyer

23.7 End-Use

23.8 Distribution

23.9 Key Countries

23.10 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

23.11 Egypt



24 Competitive Landscape

24.1 Competition Overview



25 Key Company Profiles

25.1 Johnson Outdoors

25.2 BEUCHAT

25.3 Mares

25.4 Aqua Lung



26 Other Prominent Vendors

26.1 Diving Unlimited International

26.2 H2ODYSSEY

26.3 Aquatec (Duton Industry Co., Ltd)

26.4 Sheico Group

26.5 Bare Sports

26.6 Santi

26.7 Hollis

26.8 Neosport

26.9 Tilos

26.10 Ocean Rodeo

26.11 Tusa

26.12 Henderson Divewear

26.13 Seac

26.14 Otter Drysuits

26.15 Billabong

26.16 Northern Diver

26.17 Quicksilver

26.18 Salvimar

26.19 Riffe

26.20 Xcelwetsuits

26.21 Camaro

26.22 O'THREE

26.23 Aqualand Limited

26.24 Predator Drysuits

26.25 Gul

26.26 Akona

26.27 Snugg

26.28 C-Skins

26.29 Typhoon Interntional Limited

26.30 Fourth Element

26.31 Waterproof

26.32 Beaver

26.33 Aropec

26.34 Nippon Sensuiki



27 Report Summary

27.1 Key Takeaways

27.2 Strategic Recommendations



28 Quantitative Summary

28.1 Market By Geography

28.2 North America

28.3 EUROPE

28.4 APAC

28.5 Latin America

28.6 Middle East & Africa

28.7 Product

28.8 FABRIC

28.9 End-Use

28.10 Price

28.11 Buyers

28.12 Distribution



29 Appendix

29.1 Abbreviations



