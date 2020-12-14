New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647216/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising vehicle population leading to high consumption of PCMO, prominence of pure ICE-based vehicles in the automotive market, and continuous enhancement in the motor oil standards. In addition, rising vehicle population leading to high consumption of PCMO is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market analysis includes application segment, viscosity grade segment and geographical landscapes.



The passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs



By Viscosity Grade

• Multi-grade engine oils

• Mono-grade engine oils



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the automotive industry marching toward adoption of low viscosity grades as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of synthetic motor oils and growing use of multi-grade motor oil will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market covers the following areas:

• Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market sizing

• Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market forecast

• Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) market industry analysis





