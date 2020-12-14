Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the self storage industry "Self Storage Startup Stuf Raises $1.8M in Seed Funding to Transform the Market"



Stuf, a self storage startup, has announced that it has raised $1.8 million in seed funding. Stuf aims to redefine the self storage industry for the modern user by transforming unused spaces like basements into convenient self storage locations close to where customers live. The seed funding was led by Wilshire Lane Partners and Harlem Capital.



Stuf partners with real estate owners via revenue sharing agreements to monetize basements, garages, retail, and other spaces and provide storage facilities to building tenants. The company already has three locations in San Francisco and New York and intends to launch over 100,000 square feet of storage space in 2021. Stuf will use the seed funding to continue growing its national footprint in core urban markets as well as to launch new digital products to refine the member experience.



