Our report on automotive in-wheel motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles and active support from governing bodies to adopt electric vehicles. In addition, increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive in-wheel motor market analysis includes technology segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive in-wheel motor market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Direct drive

• Gear reduction



By Type

• Rear-wheel drive

• Front-wheel drive

• All-wheel drive



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA



This study identifies the modular design of automotive in-wheel motor to allow easier fitment on vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive in-wheel motor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive in-wheel motor market sizing

• Automotive in-wheel motor market forecast

• Automotive in-wheel motor market industry analysis





