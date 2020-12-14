Dallas, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Size 2020, By Type [Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccine, Livestock Vaccine (Bovine Vaccines, Small Ruminant Vaccines), Companion Animal Vaccine (Canine Vaccine, Feline Vaccine), Aquaculture Vaccines, Other Animal Vaccines], Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, DNA vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other Vaccines) Disease [Porcine, Poultry, Livestock (Bovine, Small Ruminant), Companion Animal (Canine, Feline), Aquaculture], Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global veterinary vaccines market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global veterinary vaccines market have been studied in detail.

The global veterinary vaccines market was valued at USD 8,190 .0million in 2019. The demand for veterinary vaccines has been increased due to rising incidence of zoonotic and livestock diseases. Commercialization of animal products coupled with rising animal husbandry are the factors that are propelling the growth of the global veterinary vaccines market.

The constant development of technologically advanced vaccines along with zoonotic & livestock disease outbreaks have led to market dynamics. The industry has undergone a change in developments from live attenuated vaccines to DNA vaccines and is increasingly introducing solutions for recombinant vaccines, which in the near future will provide this industry with more growth opportunities. Animal products substantially contribute to the economic growth of the country. Cattle and vegetables, for example, accounted for 26.1% of the GVA (Gross Value Added). Likewise, in India, milk production showed an increase of 3.9% in 2014. Therefore, the growing importance of animal products and the increasing awareness of healthy animal health practices are driving the worldwide market for veterinary vaccines.

The global veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on type, technology, disease and region. Based on type, porcine vaccines dominated the market in 2019 owing to the prevalence of porcine disease. On the basis of technology, live attenuated vaccines dominated the market due the wide use of live attenuated vaccines for various animal diseases. Based on disease, porcine disease dominated the market as this disease shows no symptoms which contribute to larger transmission of disease.

North America dominated the global veterinary vaccines market in 2019. High acceptance of companion animals, increased intake of meat and milk, as well as increased understanding of the benefits of the use of animal vaccines. Asia-Pacific has strong demand potential that could impact the developments in the demand for veterinary vaccines due to the rise in ownership of pets and the rise in the occurrence of different zoonotic diseases.

Key players operating in the global veterinary vaccines market include Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Virbac Inc., Indian Immunological Limited, Heska Corp., Ceva, Bayer Pharma Ag, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, and Virbac SA among others.

