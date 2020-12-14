New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anticoagulants Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995999/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anticoagulants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of novel oral anticoagulants, the growing prevalence of coagulation disorders and an increase in hip and knee surgeries. In addition, the introduction of novel oral anticoagulants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anticoagulants market analysis includes the type segment and geographical landscapes.



The anticoagulants market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Factor Xa inhibitors

• DTIs

• Heparin

• Vitamin K antagonists



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the advent of anticoagulant antidotes as one of the prime reasons driving the anticoagulants market growth during the next few years. Also, patient assistance programs and increasing focus toward emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on anticoagulants market covers the following areas:

• Anticoagulants market sizing

• Anticoagulants market forecast

• Anticoagulants market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001