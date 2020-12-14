Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transplantation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Transplantation Market to Reach $170 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transplantation estimated at US$95.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Organ transplantation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$76.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tissue transplantation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



