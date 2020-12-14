New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Lubricants Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996000/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on personal lubricants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high product visibility and evolving societal norms. In addition, high product visibility is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personal lubricants market analysis includes product segments and geographical landscapes.



The personal lubricants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Water-based lubricants

• Silicon-based lubricants

• Oil-based lubricants



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for sexual wellness products as one of the prime reasons driving the personal lubricants market growth during the next few years. increasing demand for sexual wellness products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on personal lubricants market covers the following areas:

• Personal lubricants market sizing

• Personal lubricants market forecast

• Personal lubricants market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001