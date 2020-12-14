VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Sitka, Alaska-based Venneberg Insurance. Founded in 1984, Venneberg Insurance is an independent risk management and insurance agency serving businesses and individuals throughout Southeast Alaska. All of the agency’s employees, including Mike Venneberg, owner and principal, will be joining USI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Mike Venneberg stated: “For more than 35 years, our experienced and dedicated staff have established a strong reputation for meeting the unique and diverse risk management and insurance needs of families and businesses throughout Southeast Alaska. By joining forces with USI, our valued clients will continue to work with the local team of experts they’ve come to know and trust, in addition to gaining access to USI’s best-in-class resources and solutions.”



Chris Prentice, USI regional CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike and the talented professionals from Venneberg Insurance to the USI family. By partnering as one, we look forward to delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise for our current and future clients throughout Alaska by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary platform integrating analytics, networked resources and strategic planning to deliver customized solutions with economic impact for clients.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

