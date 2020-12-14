Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market was valued at $57,929 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $62,935 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2. 8% from 2020 to 2027.



Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that majorly affects joints along with articular tissues and extra-articular organs. It is considered as a systemic disease, as it affects the cardiac and respiratory system. In addition, this medical condition is often progressive, and results in stiffness, pain, redness, and swelling of joints.



Moreover, as no permanent cure is available for rheumatoid arthritis, the aim of the treatment is to reduce pain, prevent bone deformity, decrease inflammation, and improve a person's overall body function. This is achieved through disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and uric acid drugs. However, early diagnosis and treatment are the key for better management of the rheumatoid arthritis.



Alarming The rise in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in demand for DMARDs, and surge in geriatric population across the globe are the key factors that fuel the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. In addition, The rise in patient awareness toward availability of various treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, increase in focus of pharmaceutical companies to tap the rare & specialty diseases, and The rise in R&D activities and product innovations notably contribute toward the growth of the global market.



Moreover, recent advancements in biosimilars, which may be used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and The rise in approvals of the same by regulatory authorities drive the growth of the market. However, side effects associated with the medication and high costs of biological DMARD therapies are expected to hinder the growth of the market, globally.



The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is segmented into drug class, route of administration, sales channel, and region. Depending on drug class, the market is categorized into disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs, and others. By route of administration, it is segregated into oral and parenteral. On the basis of sales channel, it is fragmented into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in Geriatric Population Across the Globe

3.5.1.2. Increase in Healthcare Expenditure Worldwide

3.5.1.3. The Rise in Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Across the Globe

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of Access to Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis in Underdeveloped Countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

3.5.4. Impact Analysis

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market



Chapter 4: Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, by Drug Class

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

4.4. Corticosteroids

4.5. Uric Acid Drugs

4.6. Others



Chapter 5: Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Oral

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Parenteral



Chapter 6: Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, by Sales Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Prescription-Based Drugs

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Over-The-Counter Drugs



Chapter 7: Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Abbvie Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Amgen Inc.

8.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.4. Eli Lilly and Company

8.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.6. Johnson & Johnson

8.7. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.8. Novartis AG (Sandoz)

8.9. Pfizer Inc.

8.10. Ucb S. A.



