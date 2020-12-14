Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Excavator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global excavator market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. An excavator refers to a kind of heavy construction equipment that is used for digging excavations and trenching purposes. It is also used for digging holes, foundations, demolitions, dredging rivers, material handling and lifting heavy objects. It uses hydraulic motors powered by an electric, diesel or petrol engine to generate hydraulic force and control the mechanical arm of the machine. The machine consists of a rear/back actor, sipper, undercarriage, digging bucket and a cabin on a rotating platform. In comparison to the traditionally used machines, modern excavators are designed to keep the counterweights inside the track width during swinging, thereby keeping the movement safe and enhancing the maneuverability.
Significant growth in the construction industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Excavators are mostly used in large-scale residential and commercial construction, development of roads and ports and mining projects across the globe. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automated excavators is also driving the market growth. These excavators aid in minimizing labor costs and facilitate remote tracking of operations.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of fuel cell-based electric motors to power excavators, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to a diesel engine, fuel cells are lighter and more efficient, thereby increasing the cabin space for the operator and improving the overall productivity of the machine. Other factors, including the advent of equipment rental services, along with extensive infrastructural development undertaken by the governments of various nations, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global excavator market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global excavator market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, mechanism type, power range and application.
Breakup by Product:
Breakup by Mechanism Type:
Breakup by Power Range:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd., John Deere, Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. and Volvo Construction Equipment AB.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Excavator Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Mini/Compact
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Crawler
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Wheeled
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Heavy
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Mechanism Type
7.1 Electric
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hydraulic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hybrid
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Power Range
8.1 Up to 300 HP
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 301-500 HP
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 501 HP and Above
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Mining
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Construction
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Waste Management
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Caterpillar Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 CNH Industrial N.V.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Doosan Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 John Deere
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Komatsu Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Liebherr Group
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Terex Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Yanmar Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 Volvo Construction Equipment AB
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
