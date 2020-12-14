OTTAWA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE:HEXO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 11, 2020 by virtual webcast (the “’Meeting”).



All items put forth at the Meeting were approved. The re-election of Vincent Chiara, Jason Ewart, Emilio Imbriglio, Adam Miron, Dr. Michael Munzar and Sébastien St-Louis as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, were approved at the Meeting, all with a majority of the votes cast.

The consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the basis of four (4) old Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share proposed by the Company was also approved at the Meeting by special resolution (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock exchange. Assuming the receipt of all approvals required for the Consolidation, it is expected the Consolidation will be implemented in the near future. The Company will announce further details with respect to the implementation of the Consolidation once all required approvals have been obtained.

Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Total votes cast Votes for % Vincent Chiara 86,410,420 80,620,953 93.30 Jason Ewart 86,410,420 80,474,708 93.13 Emilio Imbriglio 86,410,420 82,458,808 95.43 Adam Miron 86,410,420 79,993,499 92.57 Dr. Michael Munzar 86,410,420 82,392,001 95.35 Sebastien St-Louis 86,410,420 80,038,067 92.63

A “Report of Voting Results” for the Meeting will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Following the meeting, the Audit Committee members were appointed to consist of Jason Ewart, Michael Munzar, Vincent Chiara and Emilio Imbriglio, while the Human Resource and Corporate Governance Committee members were appointed to consist of Adam Miron, Vincent Chiara and Jason Ewart.

