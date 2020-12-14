New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferroalloys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960622/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alloy Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Ferroalloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Stainless Steel Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Stainless Steel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960622/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ferroalloy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ferroalloys Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ferroalloys Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Carbon Steel (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Carbon Steel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Carbon Steel (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Alloy Steel (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Alloy Steel (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Alloy Steel (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Stainless Steel (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Stainless Steel (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Stainless Steel (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ferroalloy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Ferroalloys Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Ferroalloys Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Ferroalloys Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Ferroalloys Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Ferroalloys Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ferroalloy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Ferroalloys Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Ferroalloys Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Ferroalloys Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Ferroalloys Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Ferroalloys Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Ferroalloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Ferroalloys Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Ferroalloys Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ferroalloys Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Ferroalloys Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Ferroalloys Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Ferroalloys Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Ferroalloys Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Ferroalloys Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ferroalloys Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Ferroalloys Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Ferroalloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Ferroalloys Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Ferroalloys Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Ferroalloys Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Ferroalloys Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Ferroalloys Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Ferroalloys Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Ferroalloys Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Ferroalloys Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Ferroalloys Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Ferroalloys Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Ferroalloys Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Ferroalloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Ferroalloys Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Ferroalloys Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Ferroalloys Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Ferroalloys Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Ferroalloys Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Ferroalloys Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Ferroalloys Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Ferroalloys Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Ferroalloys Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Ferroalloys Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Ferroalloys Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Ferroalloys Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Ferroalloys Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960622/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: