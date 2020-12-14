New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferroalloys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960622/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alloy Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Ferroalloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Stainless Steel Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Stainless Steel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ArcelorMittal SA

BAFA Bahrain

Brahm Group

China Minmetals Corporation

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR)

Georgian American Alloys, Inc. (GAA)

Gulf Ferro Alloys Company (SABAYEK)

JSC NikoPol Ferroalloy Plant

MORTEX Group

OFZ, a.s. (Slovakia)

OM Holdings Ltd.

Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd.

Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd.

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

Vale SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ferroalloy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ferroalloys Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ferroalloys Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Carbon Steel (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Carbon Steel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Carbon Steel (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Alloy Steel (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Alloy Steel (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Alloy Steel (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Stainless Steel (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Stainless Steel (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Stainless Steel (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ferroalloy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Ferroalloys Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Ferroalloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Ferroalloys Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Ferroalloys Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Ferroalloys Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ferroalloy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Ferroalloys Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Ferroalloys Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Ferroalloys Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Ferroalloys Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Ferroalloys Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Ferroalloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Ferroalloys Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Ferroalloys Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Ferroalloys Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Ferroalloys Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Ferroalloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ferroalloys Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Ferroalloys Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Ferroalloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Ferroalloys Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Ferroalloys Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Ferroalloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Ferroalloys Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Ferroalloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Ferroalloys Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Ferroalloys Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Ferroalloys Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ferroalloys Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Ferroalloys Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Ferroalloys Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Ferroalloys Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Ferroalloys Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Ferroalloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Ferroalloys Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Ferroalloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Ferroalloys Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Ferroalloys Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Ferroalloys Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Ferroalloys Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ferroalloys Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ferroalloys in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Ferroalloys Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Ferroalloys Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Ferroalloys Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ferroalloys Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Ferroalloys Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ferroalloys in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Ferroalloys Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Ferroalloys Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Ferroalloys Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Ferroalloys Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Ferroalloys Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Ferroalloys Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Ferroalloys Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Ferroalloys Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Ferroalloys Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

