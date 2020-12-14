New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Consulting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960620/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Site Remediation Consulting Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Environmental Consulting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AECOM

ANTEA Group

Arcadis NV

Bechtel Corporation

CH2M Hill Inc.

ERM Group, Inc

Golder Associates

John Wood Group PLC

Ramboll Group A/S

SLR Consulting Limited

Stantec, Inc.

Tetra Tech, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960620/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Environmental Consulting Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Environmental Consulting Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Environmental Consulting Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Environmental Consulting Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Site Remediation Consulting Services (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Site Remediation Consulting Services (Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Site Remediation Consulting Services (Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

(Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

(Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Engineering Consultants and Other Related Services

(Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

(Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 11: Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

(Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

(Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Services (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Services (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Services (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Environmental Consulting Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Environmental Consulting Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Environmental Consulting Services Market in the

United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States Environmental Consulting Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Environmental Consulting

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Environmental Consulting Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Environmental Consulting Services Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Environmental Consulting Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Environmental Consulting Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Environmental Consulting Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Environmental Consulting Services Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Environmental Consulting Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Environmental Consulting Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Environmental Consulting Services Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Environmental Consulting Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Consulting

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Environmental Consulting Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Environmental Consulting Services

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Environmental Consulting Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 53: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Environmental Consulting Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Environmental Consulting Services Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Environmental Consulting Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Environmental Consulting Services Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Environmental Consulting Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Environmental Consulting Services Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Environmental Consulting Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Environmental Consulting Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental

Consulting Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting

Services Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Environmental Consulting Services

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Environmental Consulting Services

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Environmental Consulting Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Environmental Consulting Services Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Environmental Consulting Services

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Environmental Consulting Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Environmental Consulting

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Environmental Consulting

Services Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Environmental Consulting Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Environmental Consulting Services Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Environmental Consulting Services

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Environmental Consulting Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Environmental Consulting Services

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Environmental Consulting Services Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Environmental Consulting Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Environmental Consulting Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Environmental Consulting Services Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Environmental Consulting Services

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Environmental Consulting Services Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Environmental Consulting

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 108: Environmental Consulting Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Environmental Consulting

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Environmental Consulting

Services Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Environmental Consulting Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: Environmental Consulting Services Market in Africa

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Environmental Consulting Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001