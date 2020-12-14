Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Screening Market by Product (Consumables, Urine testing devices, Analytical, Breathalyzer, Chromatography) & Services, Sample Type (Urine, Breath), End User (Workplace, Laboratories, Criminal Justice, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2025, from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.



Market growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches. The emerging countries are also expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and the prohibition of drug testing at workplaces in certain regions are some major factors that may hinder the market growth.



Drug screening services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Drug screening market is segmented into products and services. The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, growth in this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing drug and alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, new and regular service launches and regulatory approvals, and the geographic expansion of drug and alcohol testing laboratories.



By sample type, urine samples are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



The drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, hair, oral, and other samples on the basis of sample type. The urine sample segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the benefits it offers such as high accuracy in the detection of multiple drugs, cost-effectiveness, and instant results.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period



Geographically, the drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the growing consumption of illicit drugs, rising number of drunk-driving cases, growing awareness regarding drug screening tests and the strategic expansion of the market players in the region.

