



Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

December 14, 2020, 2.00 p.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20201214130006_2

Transaction date: 2020-12-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 543 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 543 Volume weighted average price: 20.2 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505