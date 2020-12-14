Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - by Food Category, by Nature, by Age Group and by Distribution Channel (Health and Wellness Retailers, Supermarkets, Small Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets, E-commerce Portals and Convenience Stores." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market ecosystem, value chain analysis, comparative landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, decision making criteria for customers while purchasing a baby food product, regulatory framework as well as SWOT analysis. The report concludes with future outlook of baby food industry in the Philippines and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Philippines Baby Food Market Overview and Size

Philippines Baby Food Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario in Philippines Baby Food Market

Philippines Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling



3. Stakeholders in the Philippines Baby Food Market (Market Ecosystem)



4. Philippines Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis (Country Overview, Market Structure, Genesis, Trade Scenario, Major End Users, Best-selling Products, Competition Stage and Emerging Market Trends; Industry Cycle; and Timeline of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Baby Food Market)



5. Value Chain Analysis in the Philippines Baby Food Market (Value Chain Overview, Entity Relationship, Challenges in Value Chain and Flowchart)



6. Philippines Baby Food Market Size,

6.1. By Revenues and Sales Volume, 2013-2018



7. Philippines Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2014-2018

7.1. By Food category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), 2014-2018

7.1.1. By Type of Milk Formula (Growing-Up Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Standard Milk Powdered Formula, and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2014-2018

7.1.2. By Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12+ Months), 2018

7.2. By Nature (Inorganic Food, Organic Food), 2018

7.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health and Wellness Retailers, Small Grocery Stores, E-commerce Portals, Hypermarkets and Convenience Stores), 2014-2018



8. Trends and Developments in the Philippines Baby Food Market



9. Issues and Challenges in the Philippines Baby Food Market



10. Snapshot on Emerging Baby Foods in the Philippines Baby Food Market



11. Decision Making Criteria for Consumers for Purchasing Baby Food Products in the Philippines (Decision Making Parameters and Pain Points)



12. Regulatory Framework in the Philippines Baby Food Market (Documents required for importing baby food, Standards for packing and labeling, Breast milk is promoted in Disaster Areas and Prohibited Milk Formula Donation)



13. SWOT Analysis of Philippines Baby Food Market



14. Comparative Landscape in the Philippines Baby Food Market

14.1. Competition Scenario in the Philippines Baby Food Market (Competition Stage, Major Players Operating in the Marketing and Competing Factors)

14.2. Market Share (Strengths and Weaknesses) of Major Players and Brands Operating in the Market, 2014-2018

Lactum (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

Nido (Nestle SA)

Enfamil (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

Promil (Nestle SA)

Nan (Nestle SA)

Nestogen (Nestle SA)

Alacta (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

Enfagrow (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

S-26 (Nestle SA)

Bonamil (Nestle SA)

14.3. 4P's of Major Players (Product, Price, Place and Promotion)

14.4. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Baby Food Market (Including Company Overview, USP, Business Strategies, Distribution and Sales, Market Share and Revenue, Best Selling Brands / Products, Recent Developments, and Future Plans)

14.4.1. Nestle SA

14.4.2. Reckitt Benckiser

14.4.3. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

14.4.4. Other Players (Dmk Group, Raffert's Gardern and United Pharmaceuticals SA)



15. Philippines Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

15.1. By Revenues and Sales Volume, 2019-2023



16. Philippines Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2018-2023E

16.1. By Food category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared baby Food, Other Baby Food), 2018-2023E

16.1.1. Philippines Baby Food Market Segmentation of Milk Formula By Type (Growing-Up Milk Formula, Follow-On Milk Powdered Formula, Standard Milk Powdered Formula, and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2018-2023E

16.2. By Product Ingredients (Inorganic and Organic Baby Food), 2018- 2023E



17. Analyst Recommendations in Philippines Baby Food Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uarybb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900