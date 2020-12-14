New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960618/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$64.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business Intelligence (BI) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5% share of the global Enterprise Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Enterprise Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$122.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$122.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Supply Chain Management (SCM) Segment Corners a 4% Share in 2020



In the global Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$90.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 192-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CA Technologies, Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Vmware, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960618/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Enterprise Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Enterprise Resource Planning

(ERP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Resource

Planning (ERP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business

Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Business Intelligence (BI)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Intelligence

(BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Supply Chain

Management (SCM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Supply Chain Management

(SCM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supply Chain Management

(SCM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Conferencing

Collaboration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Web Conferencing

Collaboration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Conferencing

Collaboration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Enterprise Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: China Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Enterprise Software Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: France Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Enterprise Software by Segment -

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence

(BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship

Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning

(ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management

(SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI),

Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management

(CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enterprise Software

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI),

Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management

(CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: India Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI),

Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management

(CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning

(ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management

(SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Enterprise Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Software by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Enterprise Software

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning

(ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management

(SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI),

Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management

(CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Software by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise

Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply

Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM),

Web Conferencing Collaboration and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning

(ERP), Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management

(SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Enterprise

Software by Segment - Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),

Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM),

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing

Collaboration and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Enterprise Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business

Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer

Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise

Software by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Enterprise Software

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960618/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001