Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 - by Solutions, by End Users, by Import and Domestic Security Solutions, by Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on overall market size for cyber security services and solutions in Vietnam.



The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, Major cyber attacks in Vietnam, Snapshot of cyber security market in ASEAN countries, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge, decision making parameters, technologies used in the cyber security market, SWOT analysis and Government regulations in the market.



The report concludes with future projections for all the segments described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Vietnam cyber security industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

2.4. Limitations and Conclusion



3. Stakeholders in the Vietnam Cyber Security Market



4. Vietnam Cyber Security Market, 2013-2018

4.1. Introduction to Vietnam Cyber Security Market

4.2. Value Chain Analysis of Vietnam Cyber Security Market (Inter-Entity Relationship and Margin Analysis)

4.3. Vietnam Cyber Security Market Size, 2013-2018

4.4. Vietnam Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2013 and 2018

4.4.1. By Imported and Domestic Services & Solutions, 2013 and 2018

4.4.2. By Type of Solutions (Firewall & UTM, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Disaster Recovery and IoT Devices), 2018

4.4.3. By End User (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Power , Private User and Others), 2018

4.4.4. By Type of Security (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Mobile & Wireless Security, Content Security and Cloud Security), 2013 and 2018



5. Major Cyber Attacks in Vietnam (Recent Cyber Threats and Losses Incurred)



6. Snapshot of Cyber Security Market in ASEAN Countries (Cross Comparison between Major Countries in ASEAN region basis Market Size, Number of Players, Market Structure, Legislation and Other Parameters)



7. Government Regulations in Vietnam Cyber Security Market



8. Trends and Growth Drivers in Vietnam Cyber Security Market



9. Issues and Challenges in Vietnam Cyber Security Market



10. Technologies used in Vietnam Cyber Security Market (Recent and Upcoming)



11. Decision Making Parameters in Hiring a Cyber Security Company in Vietnam

11.1. Pain Points Faced by the End Users after purchasing a Security Solution in Vietnam



12. Tender Process in Vietnam Cyber Security Market



13. SWOT Analysis of Vietnam Cyber Security Market



14. Competition Landscape in the Vietnam Cyber Security Market

14.1. Competition Scenario in the Vietnam Cyber Security Market

14.2. Strength & Weakness of Major Cyber Security Companies in Vietnam

14.3. Market Share of Major Cyber Security Companies in Anti-Virus Solution in Vietnam

14.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in Vietnam Cyber Security Market (including Company Overview, Strategies, Product, Solutions & Service Offering, Global Presence, Distributors, Employee Base, Financials, Key People and Recent Developments)

14.4.1. Juniper Network

14.4.2. Cisco Systems

14.4.3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

14.4.4. Symantec Corporation

14.4.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

14.4.6. Kaspersky

14.4.7. Fortinet

14.4.8. CMC Corporation

14.4.9. Other Players (Vietnam Security Network, Vietnam Cyberspace Security Technology, BAE Systems, CyRadar, IBM Corporation, Trend Micro, Oracle, Wandera, Sophos, SentryBay, AVG Technologies, Fire Eye, Trustwave, Veracode and Darktrace)



15. Vietnam Cyber Security Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

15.1. By Imported and Domestic Services & Solutions, 2018-2023

15.2. By Type of Solutions (Firewall & UTM, Intrusion detection system, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Disaster Recovery and IoT Devices), 2018-2023

15.3. By End User (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Power , Private User and Others), 2018-2023

15.4. By Type of Security (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Mobile & Wireless Security, Content Security and Cloud Security), 2018-2023



16. Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Juniper Network

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Kaspersky

Fortinet

CMC Corporation

Vietnam Security Network (VSEC)

Vietnam Cyberspace Security technology (VNCS)

BAE Systems

CyRadar

IBM Corporation

Trend Micro

Oracle

Wanders

Sophos

Sentry Bay

AVG Technologies

Fire Eye

