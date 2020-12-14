New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ENT Surgical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960617/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Powered Surgical Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$954.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $673.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The ENT Surgical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$673.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$773.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Handheld Instruments Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Handheld Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$783.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$489.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acclarent, Inc.

Accuray, Inc.

Brainlab AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

ClaroNav

Collin SAS

Happersberger otopront GmbH

KLS Martin Group

Lumenis Ltd.

Medi-Care Solutions s.r.l (Euroclinic)

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960617/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

ENT Surgical Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: ENT Surgical Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: ENT Surgical Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Powered Surgical Instruments (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Powered Surgical Instruments (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Powered Surgical Instruments (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Handheld Instruments (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Handheld Instruments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Handheld Instruments (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US ENT Surgical Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: ENT Surgical Devices Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for ENT Surgical Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese ENT Surgical Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese ENT Surgical Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European ENT Surgical Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European ENT Surgical Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: ENT Surgical Devices Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian ENT Surgical Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian ENT Surgical Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for ENT Surgical Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: ENT Surgical Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: ENT Surgical Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: ENT Surgical Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for ENT Surgical Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific ENT Surgical Devices Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American ENT Surgical Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American ENT Surgical Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American ENT Surgical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American ENT Surgical Devices Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America ENT Surgical Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America ENT Surgical Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: ENT Surgical Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East ENT Surgical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: ENT Surgical Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for ENT Surgical Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian ENT Surgical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: ENT Surgical Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian ENT Surgical Devices Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: ENT Surgical Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates ENT Surgical Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East ENT Surgical Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East ENT Surgical Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African ENT Surgical Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: ENT Surgical Devices Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African ENT Surgical Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001