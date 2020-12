Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Service Market Outlook to 2023 - by ATMs, by Service, by ATM Machine and by Cash Management Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Service Market Outlook to 2023 report covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on Abana, Hamrani, AMNCO, Abu-Sarhad, NCR, Hyosung, Sanid, G4S Almajal and Hemaia Group.



The interpretation explores ATM Supply Market and ATM Cash Management Services Market, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the readers.



This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Overview

Market Segmentation

Competitive Analysis

Future Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Research Methodology

Approach - Market Sizing - ATM Managed Services Market

Limitations

Variables (Dependent And Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Final Conclusion

3. Saudi Arabian Economy Overview



4. Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services and Outsourcing Market Introduction

4.1. Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market Overview, 1970-2018

4.2. Advent and Reasons for Outsourcing ATM Services

Advantages Attached to ATM Outsourcing for Banks

4.3. Cross Comparison of Global ATM Industry with Banking Industry in Saudi Arabia

4.4. Banking Industry in Saudi Arabia

4.5. Global Technology Trends in ATM Industry



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Ecosystem for Saudi Arabia ATM Industry



7. Current ATM Management Models in Saudi Arabia

7.1. Managed By Banks (On-Site ATM Modeling)

7.2. Managed Service Model (OFF-Site ATM Modeling)



8. Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market by Revenues, 2013-2018



9. Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market Segmentation

9.1. By Type of ATMs (On-Site ATMS, Off-Site ATMs & Mobile ATMs), as of December 31st2018

9.2. By Service Offerings (Cash Management Service, ATM Site Maintenance, ATM Repair & Maintenance & Other Services), 2018



10. Saudi Arabia ATM Supply Market Introduction and Market Size

10.1. Saudi Arabia ATM Supply Market Size, 2018



11. Saudi Arabia ATM Cash Management Services Market Introduction and Market Size

11.1. Saudi Arabia Cash Management Services Market Size, 2018

11.2. Saudi Arabia Cash Management Services Market Segmentation by Services (ATM Replenishment, Cash In Transit and others), 2018

11.3. Competition Scenario in Saudi Arabia Cash Management Services Market (Competition Parameters)



12. Cash Circulation & Cash Withdrawal Scenario in Saudi Arabia

12.1. Cash Circulation in Saudi Arabia, 2014-2018

12.2. Cash Withdrawals in Saudi Arabia, 2014-2018



13. Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market

Increasing Number of ATMs

Introduction of New Breed of ATMs

MADA Offering free ATM Withdrawls

Increase in the use of Debit & Credit Cards

14. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market

Strict SAMA Regulations

High Unbanked Population

No involvement of Non-Banking Entities

Saudi Government's emphasis on building a cashless society

15. SWOT Analysis for Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market



16. Major Cost Components and Profitability analysis of ATMs

16.1. Managed Services Model



17. Competition Parameters and Market Share of Major Players in Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market, 2018

17.1. Heat Map of Major Players in Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market

ATM Supply Segment

ATM Managed Services Company

18. Company Profiles of Major Players in Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market, 2018

18.1. Alhamrani Universal Company

18.2. Abana

Service Offerings of ABANA

18.3. NCR Corporation

18.4. Diebold Nixdorf,

18.5. AMNCO

18.6. Abu Sarhad (Abu-Sarhad Premier Service group)

Service Offerings of Abu-Sarhad

18.7. G4S Almajal

18.8. Sanid

18.9. Hemaia Group



19. Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

19.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023

19.2. By Service Offerings (ATM Managed Services, Cash Management Services, ATM Supply), 2019-2023

19.3. Analyst Recommendations

Technological Innovation in Demand Forecasting in ATMs

Strategic Partnership with Local Players

Different revenue models

Different ATM models

Location Play

Companies Mentioned

Abana

Abu-Sarhad

Hamrani

NCR

Hyosung

Sanid

Hemaia Group

G4S Almajal

AMNCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwck24

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900