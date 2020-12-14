On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 7 December to 11 December 2020:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,800 167.20 302,753 7 December 2020

8 December 2020

9 December 2020

10 December 2020

11 December 2020 600

200

400

300

300 166.42

167.00

167.86

168.69

172.50 99,852

33,400

67,144

50,607

51,750 Accumulated under the programme 8,320 1,228,268

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7 December – 11 December is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 8,320 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.107% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments