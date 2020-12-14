New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960616/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thermal EOR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$307.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Injection EOR segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR



The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$150.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.4% and 20.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR.



Chemical EOR Segment to Record 23.9% CAGR



In the global Chemical EOR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$138.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$103 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 141-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Babcock Power Inc.

BP PLC

Cenovus Energy, Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Clayton Industries

ConocoPhillips Company

EN-Fab Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hamon Deltak, Inc.

Lukoil Oil Company

Nooter/Eriksen, Inc.

Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad

Premier Energy Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Statoil ASA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960616/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Thermal EOR (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Thermal EOR (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Thermal EOR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gas Injection EOR (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gas Injection EOR (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gas Injection EOR (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Chemical EOR (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chemical EOR (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Chemical EOR (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 14: United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 17: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Enhanced Oil

Recovery (EOR) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 22: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 23: Chinese Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 24: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: European Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



FRANCE

Table 31: French Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: German Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: German Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Italian Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Rest of Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of World Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960616/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001