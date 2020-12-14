Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competition Benchmarking in India Virtual Video Conferencing and Collaboration Market - Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Skype, Zoom Video Communications, GoToMeeting, Polycom, BlueJeans Network" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on video collaboration market revenue, plan comparison, virtual video conferencing market segmentation by end users (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Education and Manufacturing).

The report also covers the business model, go to market strategy for SMB and decision making process. The report concludes with Reasons why Organizations Having Employee Size of Less Than 50 Employees Doesn't Prefer To Use Video Conferencing Software.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Integration with Other Applications and Collaboration in Real Time
  • Growing Demand for 4K
  • Focusing on Webcasting and Live Broadcasts
  • Go to Market Strategy Models for SMBs
  • Other Suggestions

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling

  • Approach - Market Sizing

3. India Video Conferencing Market Size by Revenues, 2013-2018

4. India Video Conferencing Software Market Segmentation By End User Industry, 2018

5. Competition Benchmarking for Major Players in India Video Conferencing Market
5.1. Cisco WebEx
5.2. Microsoft Skype
5.3. Zoom Video Communications Inc
5.4. GoToMeeting
5.5. Polycom
5.6. BlueJeans Network

6. Decision Making Process Before Purchasing Video Conferencing Software in India

7. Reasons Why Organizations Less than 50 Employees doesn't Prefer to Use Video Conferencing Software

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco WebEx
  • Microsoft Skype
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc
  • Logmein (GoToMeeting)
  • Polycom
  • Blue Jeans Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xmml5

