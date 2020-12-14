Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competition Benchmarking in India Virtual Video Conferencing and Collaboration Market - Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Skype, Zoom Video Communications, GoToMeeting, Polycom, BlueJeans Network" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on video collaboration market revenue, plan comparison, virtual video conferencing market segmentation by end users (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Education and Manufacturing).



The report also covers the business model, go to market strategy for SMB and decision making process. The report concludes with Reasons why Organizations Having Employee Size of Less Than 50 Employees Doesn't Prefer To Use Video Conferencing Software.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Integration with Other Applications and Collaboration in Real Time

Growing Demand for 4K

Focusing on Webcasting and Live Broadcasts

Go to Market Strategy Models for SMBs

Other Suggestions

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Approach - Market Sizing

3. India Video Conferencing Market Size by Revenues, 2013-2018



4. India Video Conferencing Software Market Segmentation By End User Industry, 2018



5. Competition Benchmarking for Major Players in India Video Conferencing Market

5.1. Cisco WebEx

5.2. Microsoft Skype

5.3. Zoom Video Communications Inc

5.4. GoToMeeting

5.5. Polycom

5.6. BlueJeans Network



6. Decision Making Process Before Purchasing Video Conferencing Software in India



7. Reasons Why Organizations Less than 50 Employees doesn't Prefer to Use Video Conferencing Software



Companies Mentioned

Cisco WebEx

Microsoft Skype

Zoom Video Communications Inc

Logmein (GoToMeeting)

Polycom

Blue Jeans Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xmml5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900