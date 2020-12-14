Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Slicing Market by Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises), Application (Manufacturing, Government, Automotive, Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Slicing Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 161 Million in 2020 to USD 1,284 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.5% during the Forecast Period.
The network slicing market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video, and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services
Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in an enterprise's business environment. Services are considered an important component of the network slicing market, as they majorly focus on improving the business processes and optimizing the enterprise's network. Services are considered as the backbone of network slicing, as they are instrumental in fulfilling the clients' requirements, such as network testing, planning and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting
Telecom operators segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Telecom operators across the globe are now rapidly deploying 5G to meet the needs of consumers. Network slicing consents telecom operators to not only support numerous new 5G applications and use case. It also enables the optimum use of their 5G infrastructure to minimize CAPEX. Slicing enables the resources to be allocated to a slice, depending on when and where required, to meet its specific QoS or SLA requirement. When a slice is no longer required or performance issues in a slice have been resolved, the associated resources can then be released to inventory for reuse
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Network Slicing market
APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the network slicing market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of network slicing solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices
This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the network slicing market. Key and innovative vendors in the network slicing market are Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Blue Planet (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Affirmed Networks (US), Mavenir (US), Argela (Turkey), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Tambora Systems (Singapore), AMDOCS (US) and Aria Networks (UK).
