PRESS RELEASE
GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC: SHAREHOLDER Q&A CONFERENCE CALL
Cambridge (UK), 14 December 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) confirms the following in connection with the conference call scheduled for today at 15:00 CET in the context of its contemplated acquisition of Hybrid Software:
More information about HYBRID Software, the proposed acquisition and full details about the meeting and voting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting on the Company’s website at https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/hybrid-software-acquisition.
Shareholders are invited to attend a Q&A session with the Board via a Zoom conference call on Monday, 14 December 2020, at 15:00 CET. We want to remind you that to register for this conference call, please email investor-relations@globalgraphics.com by 14:30 CET on Monday, 14 December 2020. Details of how to join the meeting will then be provided by email.
Ends
About Global Graphics
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.
Contacts
|Jill Taylor
|Graeme Huttley
|Corporate Communications Director
|Chief Financial Officer
|Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
|Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
|Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com
|Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com
