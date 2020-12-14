New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960610/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aldosterone Antagonists, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$40.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$112.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Array BioPharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vericel Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aldosterone Antagonists (Drug Class) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aldosterone Antagonists (Drug Class) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aldosterone Antagonists (Drug Class) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors (Drug

Class) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 8: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors (Drug

Class) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors (Drug

Class) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) (Drug Class)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) (Drug Class)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) (Drug Class)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Beta-Blockers (Drug Class) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Beta-Blockers (Drug Class) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Beta-Blockers (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in the

United States by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Canadian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic

Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 21: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market by

Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:

2020-2027



Table 32: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in France

by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market by

Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug

Class for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:

2020-2027



Table 47: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in

Asia-Pacific by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics

Historic Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for

2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960610/?utm_source=GNW



