New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960610/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aldosterone Antagonists, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$40.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$112.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960610/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aldosterone Antagonists (Drug Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aldosterone Antagonists (Drug Class) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aldosterone Antagonists (Drug Class) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors (Drug
Class) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 8: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors (Drug
Class) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors (Drug
Class) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) (Drug Class)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) (Drug Class)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) (Drug Class)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Beta-Blockers (Drug Class) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Beta-Blockers (Drug Class) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Beta-Blockers (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in the
United States by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Canadian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 21: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market by
Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:
2020-2027
Table 32: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in France
by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market by
Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug
Class for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:
2020-2027
Table 47: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics
Historic Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for
2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960610/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: