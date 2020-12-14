Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxembourg Logistics, Warehousing, Value Added Services, 3PL, Courier Express and Parcel, Cold Chain, Express Delivery and E-commerce Logistics) Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on overall market size by revenue and segmentation by service mix. Luxembourg freight forwarding industry revenue and traffic volume, market segmentation by mode of transport (road freight, air freight, rail freight and sea freight), by international and domestic freight mode wise, by major flow corridors (Europe, Asia Pacific, American Countries and rest of the world) and products exported and import by each mode, by normal and express delivery, by contract logistics and integrated logistics and future outlook.



The report also covers warehousing industry revenue and space and value chain analysis, market segmentation by end users (Consumer & Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy & Beverages, Automotive and Others), by Business Model (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage and Others) along with future outlook and technological developments.



The report also covers value added services, express logistics industry, air and ground express, international and domestic express.



The report also covers cold chain market segmented by cold storage and cold transport, by product type (perishable products, pharmaceutical & healthcare & others), competition and future outlook.



The report provides snapshot on third party logistics market, E-commerce logistics market and CEP market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

3.1. Market Overview And Genesis

3.1.1. Comparative Analysis of Luxembourg Logistics Market with Global And European Union Counterparts



4. Logistics Infrastructure in Luxembourg

4.1. Roadways

4.2. Railways

4.3. Airways

4.4. Waterways

4.1. Cross Comparison of Luxembourg With Other European Countries



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1. Major Entities Involved

5.2. Major Problems in Value Chain



6. Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2013-2018

6.1. By Revenues, 2013-2018



7. Luxembourg Logistics Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

7.1. By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services), 2013-2018



8. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market

8.1. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Introduction

8.2. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Size, 2013-2018

8.3. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

8.3.1. By Freight Mode (Road, Air, Sea, Rail)

8.3.2. By International and Domestic Air, Sea, Road and Rail Freight, 2018

8.3.3. By Major Flow Corridors (European Countries, Asia Pacific Countries, American Countries and Others), 2018

8.3.4. By Normal and Express Delivery, 2018

8.3.5. By 3PL & Integrated Logistics, 2013-2018

8.4. Competition Scenario in Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market

8.5. Market Share of Major Players in Freight Forwarding

8.5.1. Revenue Share of Major Players in Air Freight, 2018

8.5.2. Market Share of Major Players in Sea Freight, 2018

8.5.3. Market Share of Major Players in Road Freight, 2018

8.6. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023



9. Luxembourg Warehousing Market

9.1. Market Overview and Genesis

9.2. Value Chain Analysis in Luxembourg Warehousing Market

9.3. Luxembourg Warehousing Market Size, 2013-2018

9.4. Luxembourg Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2018

9.4.1. By End User (E-Commerce, High Tech, Pharmaceuticals and Others), 2018

9.4.2. By Business Model (Industrial/ Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage & Others), 2018

9.4.3. By Integrated and Contract Logistics, 2018

9.4.4. By Region (South, West, North and East), 2018

9.5. Competition Scenario In Luxembourg Warehousing Market

9.6. Company Profiles of Major Players in Luxembourg Warehousing Market

9.6.1. Kuehne+Nagel

9.6.2. Luxair Cargo

9.6.3. Wallenborn

9.7. Captive Warehousing in Luxembourg

9.7.1. WDP

9.8. Luxembourg Warehousing Market Future Outlook & Projections, 2018-2023

9.8.1. Future Technological Developments in Luxembourg Warehousing Market



10. Value Added Services Market

10.1. Market Overview & Genesis

10.2. Luxembourg Value Added Services Market Size, 2013-2018

10.3. Luxembourg Value Added Services Market Segmentation, 2018

10.3.1. By Services, 2018

10.4. Luxembourg Value Added Services Market Future Outlook & Projection, 2018-2023



11. Luxembourg Express Logistic Market Introduction

11.1. Luxembourg Express Logistics Market Overview

11.2. Luxembourg Express Logistics Market Size, 2013-2018

11.3. Luxembourg Express Delivery Market Segmentation, 2018

11.3.1. By Air and Ground Express, 2018

11.3.2. By B2B, B2C and C2C Segment, 2018

11.3.3. By International and Domestic Express Logistics Services, 2018

11.4. Luxembourg Express Logistic Market Future Outlook & Projection, 2018-2023

11.5. Competitive Parameters in Luxembourg Express Logistics Market



12. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market

12.1. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market Size, 2013-2018

12.2. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market Segmentation, 2018

12.2.1. By Cold Transport and Cold Storage, 2013-2018

12.2.2. By Product Type (Perishable Products, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare & Others), 2018

12.3. Luxembourg Cold Storage Market Segmentation, 2018

12.3.1. By Type of Possession (3PL, Integrated Logistics), 2013-2018

12.3.2. By Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Storage, 2013-2018

12.3.3. By Region (North and South), 2018

12.4. Luxembourg Cold Transportation Market, 2018

12.4.1. By 3PL and Integrated Logistics, 2013-2018

12.4.2. By Mode of Transport (Land, Air and Sea), 2013-2018

12.4.3. By Domestic and International, 2013-2018

12.5. Competition Scenario in Luxembourg Cold Chain Market

12.6. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

12.6.1. Future Segmentation By Cold Transport and Cold Storage, 2018-2023

12.7. Luxembourg Cold Storage Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

12.8. Luxembourg Cold Transportation Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023



13. Snapshot on Luxembourg Third Party Logistics Market



14. Snapshot of E-commerce Logistics Market in Luxembourg

14.1. Luxembourg E-commerce Market Overview

14.2. Luxembourg E-commerce Logistics Market Size, 2013-2018

14.3. Luxembourg E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

14.3.1. by Channel (E-Commerce Merchants & 3PL Companies), 2018

14.3.2. By Same Day and 2 Days or More, 2018

14.4. Luxembourg E-commerce Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023



15. Snapshot on Luxembourg CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) Market

15.1. Competition Parameters in Luxembourg CEP Market, 2018



16. SWOT Analysis for Luxembourg Logistics Market



17. Growth Drivers and Trends in Luxembourg Logistics Market

17.1. Surging E-commerce Logistics

17.2. Development of Rail Infrastructure

17.3. Adoption of Smart City Approach

17.4. Free Exchange & International Trade

17.5. New Business Models & Startups



18. Issues and Challenges in Luxembourg Logistics Market

18.1. Road Congestion

18.2. Slow Adaptation of Business Models



19. Company Profiles of Major Players In Luxembourg Logistics Market

19.1. Cargolux Airlines

19.2. Qatar Airways Cargo

19.3. KUEHNE+NAGEL

19.4. CFL Multimodal

19.5. Logistics4Pharma

19.6. Wallenborn

19.7. Arthur Welter

19.8. DB Schenker

19.9. Panalpina

19.10. DPD

19.11. DHL

19.12. Interoute

19.13. POST Luxembourg

19.14. Jost Group

19.15. Cobelfret



20. Luxembourg Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

20.1. By Revenues, 2018-2023E

20.2. By Service Mix, 2018-2023E



