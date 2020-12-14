Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxembourg Logistics, Warehousing, Value Added Services, 3PL, Courier Express and Parcel, Cold Chain, Express Delivery and E-commerce Logistics) Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on overall market size by revenue and segmentation by service mix. Luxembourg freight forwarding industry revenue and traffic volume, market segmentation by mode of transport (road freight, air freight, rail freight and sea freight), by international and domestic freight mode wise, by major flow corridors (Europe, Asia Pacific, American Countries and rest of the world) and products exported and import by each mode, by normal and express delivery, by contract logistics and integrated logistics and future outlook.
The report also covers warehousing industry revenue and space and value chain analysis, market segmentation by end users (Consumer & Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy & Beverages, Automotive and Others), by Business Model (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage and Others) along with future outlook and technological developments.
The report also covers value added services, express logistics industry, air and ground express, international and domestic express.
The report also covers cold chain market segmented by cold storage and cold transport, by product type (perishable products, pharmaceutical & healthcare & others), competition and future outlook.
The report provides snapshot on third party logistics market, E-commerce logistics market and CEP market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction
3.1. Market Overview And Genesis
3.1.1. Comparative Analysis of Luxembourg Logistics Market with Global And European Union Counterparts
4. Logistics Infrastructure in Luxembourg
4.1. Roadways
4.2. Railways
4.3. Airways
4.4. Waterways
4.1. Cross Comparison of Luxembourg With Other European Countries
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1. Major Entities Involved
5.2. Major Problems in Value Chain
6. Luxembourg Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2013-2018
6.1. By Revenues, 2013-2018
7. Luxembourg Logistics Market Segmentation, 2013-2018
7.1. By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services), 2013-2018
8. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market
8.1. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Introduction
8.2. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Size, 2013-2018
8.3. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation
8.3.1. By Freight Mode (Road, Air, Sea, Rail)
8.3.2. By International and Domestic Air, Sea, Road and Rail Freight, 2018
8.3.3. By Major Flow Corridors (European Countries, Asia Pacific Countries, American Countries and Others), 2018
8.3.4. By Normal and Express Delivery, 2018
8.3.5. By 3PL & Integrated Logistics, 2013-2018
8.4. Competition Scenario in Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market
8.5. Market Share of Major Players in Freight Forwarding
8.5.1. Revenue Share of Major Players in Air Freight, 2018
8.5.2. Market Share of Major Players in Sea Freight, 2018
8.5.3. Market Share of Major Players in Road Freight, 2018
8.6. Luxembourg Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023
9. Luxembourg Warehousing Market
9.1. Market Overview and Genesis
9.2. Value Chain Analysis in Luxembourg Warehousing Market
9.3. Luxembourg Warehousing Market Size, 2013-2018
9.4. Luxembourg Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2018
9.4.1. By End User (E-Commerce, High Tech, Pharmaceuticals and Others), 2018
9.4.2. By Business Model (Industrial/ Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage & Others), 2018
9.4.3. By Integrated and Contract Logistics, 2018
9.4.4. By Region (South, West, North and East), 2018
9.5. Competition Scenario In Luxembourg Warehousing Market
9.6. Company Profiles of Major Players in Luxembourg Warehousing Market
9.6.1. Kuehne+Nagel
9.6.2. Luxair Cargo
9.6.3. Wallenborn
9.7. Captive Warehousing in Luxembourg
9.7.1. WDP
9.8. Luxembourg Warehousing Market Future Outlook & Projections, 2018-2023
9.8.1. Future Technological Developments in Luxembourg Warehousing Market
10. Value Added Services Market
10.1. Market Overview & Genesis
10.2. Luxembourg Value Added Services Market Size, 2013-2018
10.3. Luxembourg Value Added Services Market Segmentation, 2018
10.3.1. By Services, 2018
10.4. Luxembourg Value Added Services Market Future Outlook & Projection, 2018-2023
11. Luxembourg Express Logistic Market Introduction
11.1. Luxembourg Express Logistics Market Overview
11.2. Luxembourg Express Logistics Market Size, 2013-2018
11.3. Luxembourg Express Delivery Market Segmentation, 2018
11.3.1. By Air and Ground Express, 2018
11.3.2. By B2B, B2C and C2C Segment, 2018
11.3.3. By International and Domestic Express Logistics Services, 2018
11.4. Luxembourg Express Logistic Market Future Outlook & Projection, 2018-2023
11.5. Competitive Parameters in Luxembourg Express Logistics Market
12. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market
12.1. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market Size, 2013-2018
12.2. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market Segmentation, 2018
12.2.1. By Cold Transport and Cold Storage, 2013-2018
12.2.2. By Product Type (Perishable Products, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare & Others), 2018
12.3. Luxembourg Cold Storage Market Segmentation, 2018
12.3.1. By Type of Possession (3PL, Integrated Logistics), 2013-2018
12.3.2. By Chilled, Frozen and Ambient Storage, 2013-2018
12.3.3. By Region (North and South), 2018
12.4. Luxembourg Cold Transportation Market, 2018
12.4.1. By 3PL and Integrated Logistics, 2013-2018
12.4.2. By Mode of Transport (Land, Air and Sea), 2013-2018
12.4.3. By Domestic and International, 2013-2018
12.5. Competition Scenario in Luxembourg Cold Chain Market
12.6. Luxembourg Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023
12.6.1. Future Segmentation By Cold Transport and Cold Storage, 2018-2023
12.7. Luxembourg Cold Storage Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023
12.8. Luxembourg Cold Transportation Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023
13. Snapshot on Luxembourg Third Party Logistics Market
14. Snapshot of E-commerce Logistics Market in Luxembourg
14.1. Luxembourg E-commerce Market Overview
14.2. Luxembourg E-commerce Logistics Market Size, 2013-2018
14.3. Luxembourg E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation
14.3.1. by Channel (E-Commerce Merchants & 3PL Companies), 2018
14.3.2. By Same Day and 2 Days or More, 2018
14.4. Luxembourg E-commerce Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023
15. Snapshot on Luxembourg CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) Market
15.1. Competition Parameters in Luxembourg CEP Market, 2018
16. SWOT Analysis for Luxembourg Logistics Market
17. Growth Drivers and Trends in Luxembourg Logistics Market
17.1. Surging E-commerce Logistics
17.2. Development of Rail Infrastructure
17.3. Adoption of Smart City Approach
17.4. Free Exchange & International Trade
17.5. New Business Models & Startups
18. Issues and Challenges in Luxembourg Logistics Market
18.1. Road Congestion
18.2. Slow Adaptation of Business Models
19. Company Profiles of Major Players In Luxembourg Logistics Market
19.1. Cargolux Airlines
19.2. Qatar Airways Cargo
19.3. KUEHNE+NAGEL
19.4. CFL Multimodal
19.5. Logistics4Pharma
19.6. Wallenborn
19.7. Arthur Welter
19.8. DB Schenker
19.9. Panalpina
19.10. DPD
19.11. DHL
19.12. Interoute
19.13. POST Luxembourg
19.14. Jost Group
19.15. Cobelfret
20. Luxembourg Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023
20.1. By Revenues, 2018-2023E
20.2. By Service Mix, 2018-2023E
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yltkon
