The global EMC shielding and test equipment market size was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the EMC shielding and test equipment market is majorly driven by surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and ongoing demonstration of field trials and pilot tests to manifest the viability of 5G technology.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the EMC shielding and test equipment market.

Conductive coatings & paints expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Conductive coatings & paints is expected to account for the largest share of the EMC shielding market in 2020, followed by conductive polymers; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The integration of various electronic equipment and systems in vehicles is driving the growth of the market for conductive coatings & paints. They are widely used to provide EMC shielding in automotive applications owing to their high shielding capability and greater resistance against EMI compared to other materials.

Automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The EMC shielding market for the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing number of electronic components and systems in a newly manufactured automobile is expected to drive the demand for EMC shielding solutions in this vertical. Various automotive electronic systems, such as control area networks (CAN), safety systems, automatic climate control systems, ADAS, digital control systems, and entertainment systems, are used to enhance the safety, convenience, and comfort of a traveler. However, these are installed in a confined space, creating electromagnetic interference. To ensure improved power consumption and safety, modern automobile manufacturers adopt IoT and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies, which makes it possible for vehicles to communicate with smart traffic signals. Automobile manufacturers must comply with electromagnetic emission and immunity norms before they introduce vehicles in the market.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

EMC shielding and test equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive industry, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the demand for EMC shielding solutions and test equipment in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC due to the fact that mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has 2 of the most densely populated countries in the world. Due to its large population, the adoption of smartphones or other wireless devices and services is high in this region.

6 EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 EMC Shielding Market

6.2.1 EMC Shielding Market, by Material

6.2.1.1 Conductive Coatings & Paints

6.2.1.1.1 Conductive Coatings Used in Various Applications

6.2.1.2 Conductive Polymers

6.2.1.2.1 Conductive Elastomers

6.2.1.2.2 Conductive Plastics

6.2.1.3 Metal Shielding

6.2.1.3.1 Aluminum and Copper - Mostly Preferred as Shielding Materials

6.2.1.4 EMC Filters

6.2.1.4.1 EMC Filters, by Load Type

6.2.1.4.2 EMC Filters, by Insertion Loss

6.2.1.5 EMC Shielding Tapes & Laminates

6.2.1.5.1 EMC Shielding Tapes Extensively Used in Consumer Electronics

6.2.2 Emi Shielding Market, by Method

6.2.2.1 Radiation

6.2.2.1.1 Significant Amount of Emi Scattered Through Radiation

6.2.2.2 Conduction

6.2.2.2.1 Switch Mode Power Supplies Common Sources of Conducted Emi

6.2.3 Effectiveness Tests for EMC Shielding

6.2.3.1 Shielded Box Test

6.2.3.2 Shielded Room Test

6.2.3.3 Open Field Test

6.2.3.4 Coaxial Transmission Line Test

6.3 EMC Test Equipment Market

6.3.1 Product Testing

6.3.1.1 Anechoic and Semi-Anechoic Chamber

6.3.1.2 Open Area Test Site

6.3.2 Component Testing

6.3.2.1 Spectrum Analyzers

6.3.2.2 Amplifiers

6.3.2.3 Signal Generators

6.3.3 Testing Methods in EMC Testing with Equipment

6.3.3.1 EMC Emissions and Immunity Testing

6.3.3.2 Electrostatic Discharge Testing

6.3.3.3 Conducted Emissions and Immunity Testing

6.3.3.4 Radio Frequency Compatibility Testing



7 EMC Shielding Market, by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Smartphones

7.2.1.1 Number of Features in Smartphones Boosting Demand for EMC Shielding

7.2.2 Tablets

7.2.2.1 Complex Design Structure of Tablets Necessitates EMC Shielding Solutions

7.2.3 Televisions

7.2.3.1 Oled and Micro-Led - Trending Television Technologies

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Telecom & It

7.3.1 5G Creates Enormous Opportunities for EMC Shielding Solutions Suppliers

7.4 Automotive

7.4.1 Demand for EMC Shielding Solutions in Automotive to be Negatively Impacted due to COVID-19

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 Advancements in Medical Device Technologies Tend to Have Wide Applications for EMC Shielding

7.6 Aerospace

7.6.1 EMC Shielding Has Diverse Applications in Aerospace

7.7 Others



8 EMC Test Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Appliances and Electronics

8.2.1 Adoption of EMC Test Equipment to be Negatively Impacted by COVID-19

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Systems in Sport Utility Vehicles Drives Market Growth

8.4 Military and Aerospace

8.4.1 Rf and Signal Generators Most Widely Used in Aerospace and Military

8.5 It and Telecommunication

8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Technologies Triggers Growth

8.6 Medical

8.6.1 EMC Testing Ensures Increased Efficiencies and Accuracies of Medical Devices

8.7 Railways

8.7.1 Demand for EMC Test Equipment to Decline Owing to COVID-19 Outbreak

8.8 Renewable Energy

8.8.1 EMC Test Equipment Finds Huge Opportunities in Non-Conventional Energy Sources

8.9 Industrial

8.9.1 Industrial Application Negatively Impacted by COVID-19



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Rest of the World (Row)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

10.3.1 Star

10.3.2 Pervasive

10.3.3 Emerging Leader

10.3.4 Participant

10.3.5 EMC Shielding Market: Product Footprint

10.4 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Responsive Companies

10.4.3 Dynamic Companies

10.4.4 Starting Blocks

10.5 Competitive Scenario



